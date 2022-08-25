ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audi ploughs into group of people on busy high street leaving five injured, before cops swoop on driver, in his 60s

AT least five people have been injured after a car ploughed into a group of people on a busy high street in North London.

Emergency services raced to the popular shopping street in Harrow shortly after 6pm this evening.

Footage from the scene shows an Audi Q5 on the pavement surrounded by debris Credit: Twitter/@UB1UB2
A kids scooter can be seen trapped under the wheel of the Audi Credit: Twitter/@UB1UB2
An injured person lying by the car on the pavement Credit: Twitter/@UB1UB2

Shocking footage from the scene shows an Audi Q5 on the pavement surrounded by debris from the crash.

Two injured people can be seen lying on the floor next to the car as a police officer helps one of them.

A kids scooter can also be seen trapped under the front wheel of the Audi.

Cops said the driver, a man in his 60s, was detained at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Met Police said: "It is understood that five people have sustained injuries and are being treated by emergency workers.

"At this early stage their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"The driver of the car, believed to be in his 60s, has been detained by police.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances.

"This is not being treated as terror-related."

