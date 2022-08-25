Read full article on original website
Patrizia
5d ago
When you love long and hard and one of you is sick life has been lived and living without one another isn’t something either want to do, you take a final trip together and die together ~ not necessarily suicidally but by the elements or circumstances you are surrounded by.
Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
Two arrested on murder, arson charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
Ashley Tropez from ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ found dead in abandoned home with suspect arrested in California
A WOMAN who appeared on the program Beyond Scared Straight as a teen has been found dead in an abandoned home, said police. The body of Ashley Tropez was found inside a home in Victorville, California with “traumatic injuries” on Friday said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways
The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.
Longtime Bakersfield musician and wife found dead in desert east of California City
A longtime Bakersfield musician and his wife were recently found dead, stranded on a dirt road in a remote stretch of desert east of California City, authorities said. Kern County sheriff’s deputies, who had received a report about two bodies, found 88-year-old steel guitar player Larry Petree in the driver’s seat of his car and Betty leaning against the rear tire on Aug. 21. There were no signs of foul play.
Truxtun Lake cleared of dead fish and water
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Truxtun Lake has been disappearing more and more because of California’s mega drought. As of this Monday, it’s now completely empty including the dead wildlife left behind. Truxtun Lake has been cleared out. Not only of its water but also of its rotting, dead fish. Just a week ago the lake […]
Bakersfield man confesses to shooting his girlfriend to death
Officers were dispatched shortly before 7:00 pm. When they arrived, they found a woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died at the scene.
Vigil held for slain CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community remembered CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala at a vigil Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of people gathered in a parking lot at the Shops at River Walk, where Alcala was shot to death on Aug. 24. No information about a possible shooter or motive has been revealed. Family […]
Authorities ID man killed in suspected DUI crash on I-5
The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a deadly single car roll-over crash on Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
California Musician and Wife Found Dead in Mojave Desert
On Sunday afternoon, east of California City, a local musician and his wife, Larry and Betty Petree, were found dead in the Mojave Desert. So far, authorities do not suspect criminal activity. However, the state in which the couple was found is what makes their deaths all the more shocking.
Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made. A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 […]
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Family of Benny Alcala releases statement on his death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Benny Alcala, who was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center, released a statement regarding his death. Alcala, 43, was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. Alacala was an active member in his community and worked at Wasco State Prison. […]
Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
City code enforcement talks about Bakersfield's abandoned buildings
Billy Owens, Bakersfield Code Enforcement supervisor talks about the state and status of the Manila Inn property on Union Avenue.
