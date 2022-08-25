Inside Harry Styles’ new girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s toxic split from Holywood star Jason Sudeikis

A RUTHLESS custody battle, a toyboy and a whole lot of dirty laundry . . . the latest chapter in Olivia Wilde’s love life is starting to sound less A-list and more Dear Deidre.

The 38-year-old actress and director has lashed out at her ex, Jason Sudeikis, calling him “vicious” as they fight over custody of their children, Otis, eight, and five-year-old Daisy.

She is now dating Harry Styles, and a source said: “At first their split and Olivia’s relationship with Harry was very PR-friendly, very manicured.

“But that could only last for so long, and ruptures are beginning to show over the children. Their managers must be absolutely tearing their hair out over these tit-for-tat spats.”

The move comes four months after Jason’s representative publicly served Olivia with legal papers at a screening of her new film Don’t Worry Darling in front of 4,000 wide-eyed audience members.

Afterwards she told Variety magazine: “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do. I’m not easily distracted. Sadly it was not entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Two years ago Olivia split from fellow actor Jason, 46 — known for his “nice guy” roles in shows such as Ted Lasso — and was reported to have begun a romance with singer Harry, all in the space of two months.

At first it seemed there was no bad blood between the three — but things soon deteriorated, leading to the dramatic serving of the legal papers.

In a moment which will go down in Hollywood history, Olivia was handed an envelope branded “Private and confidential” as she introduced her film, which stars Harry.

Stunned, Olivia opened the envelope and looked worried, then carried on.

At the time Jason denied any prior knowledge of the event and later in legal papers he profusely apologised.

He said: “I understand that the process server had only done her job, however I deeply regret what happened.

“Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

But Olivia disagrees, saying there was no way it couldn’t have been pre-planned. She added: “It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.

'Really scary'

"There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special Covid tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

She added: “The only people who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened.

“For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an eight and five-year-old, and that’s really sad.

“I chose to become an actress. I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

The couple’s very public battle has seemingly been ignited by their 50/50 custody agreement, with the children spending their time between California, New York and London.

Meanwhile a judge rejected Jason’s petition to move the children to live with him in New York.

In court filings, Olivia hinted at retaliation after she challenged the move. She wrote: “Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off.

“When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

She continued: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”

But Jason hit back, saying his ex-partner intended to move to London with Harry in 2023.

He wrote: “First, Olivia said that if I did not reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods — thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives.

“Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of school in 2023.”

Meanwhile Olivia has become a target for Harry’s mainly female fans.

Toxic negativity

Some have created TikTok videos making fun of her dancing at Harry’s concerts, while others read things into innocuous comments she has made in the past.

Some fans claimed to be outraged at her use of the phrase “coming out of the closet” to describe her transition from actress to director.

One tweeted: “Olivia Wilde. I am beyond disgusted. These hurtful words actually came out of your mouth. How dare you invalidate the LGBTQIA+ community like that?

“Comparing a change in jobs to coming out of the closet, how insensitive could you be?”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Harry said: “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.

“I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

But Olivia said she takes no issue with his fans, adding: “That kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts out there.

“I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”

Olivia had cast Harry as the leading man in Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020, after firing Transformers actor Shia LeBeouf from the role.

Two months later she and Jason released a joint statement about their break-up: “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine.

“The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

In January 2021, Olivia was pictured hand in hand with Harry at a California wedding.

Then a movie source told Us Weekly magazine: “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set. It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

They added: “Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split, and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority.”

According to friends, Jason had been hoping for a reconciliation. A source told US TV show Entertainment Tonight in January last year: “He has been really hurt and somewhat jealous that Olivia has moved on with Harry.”

Cosy arrangement

A month later Olivia was seen moving her bags into Harry’s £6.7million Los Angeles mansion.

But then in August 2021 the couple moved to a £7,900-a-month rental in trendy LA neighbourhood Los Feliz — closer to the house she once shared with Jason in nearby Silver Lake.

The cosy arrangement continued through the summer, with Olivia spending time with Jason and the kids in London, where he filmed Apple TV series Ted Lasso.

She then joined Harry off the coast of Italy where they were pictured snogging and dancing on a yacht — confirming their romance after all.

'Incredibly supportive'

Meanwhile Jason had grown closer to his Ted Lasso co-star, British former Page 3 girl Keeley Hazell, who supported him during his split.

They had met in 2014 after she had taken up an acting career and they both starred in Horrible Bosses 2.

A source said: “When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned toward.

“During this time, he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive.”

But later a source played down the friendship, saying: “Jason and Keeley were never in a serious relationship.” After a brief rekindling, the couple parted for good in May — a month after the paper-serving incident.

Last year Jason told GQ magazine he had hit “rock bottom” after the breakdown of his relationship with Olivia, adding: “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year.”

He added: “I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.”

But if he is trying to avenge Harry and Olivia, he might be unlucky.

Talking about her love for the former One Direction star, Olivia gushed: “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship. I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”