The wait is over. Welcome to Week 1 of the 2022 MHSAA football season.

We'll be updating our scoreboard with up-to-the-minute scores from Blue Water Area games on Thursday and Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page and check back often.

WEEK 1

Thursday's results

Almont 35, Marysville 24

Marlette 44, Caro 6

Croswell-Lexington 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 7

Yale 41, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6

Hazel Park 26, Imlay City 0

Richmond 14, St. Clair 0

Port Huron Northern 44, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 12

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 47, Sandusky 6

Friday's results

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Port Huron 0

Armada 28, Marine City 27 (2OT)

Cardinal Mooney 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 13

Saturday's results

Burton Bentley 42, Memphis 7

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Blue Water Area high school football scores for Week 1