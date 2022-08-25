Blue Water Area high school football scores for Week 1
The wait is over. Welcome to Week 1 of the 2022 MHSAA football season.
We'll be updating our scoreboard with up-to-the-minute scores from Blue Water Area games on Thursday and Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page and check back often.
WEEK 1
Thursday's results
Marlette 44, Caro 6
Croswell-Lexington 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 7
Yale 41, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 6
Hazel Park 26, Imlay City 0
Richmond 14, St. Clair 0
Port Huron Northern 44, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 12
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 47, Sandusky 6
Friday's results
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Port Huron 0
Armada 28, Marine City 27 (2OT)
Cardinal Mooney 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 13
Saturday's results
Burton Bentley 42, Memphis 7
