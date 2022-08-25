Read full article on original website
Madison Schools aiming to help students who are chronically absent
Madison School District is focusing on reducing the number of students who are chronically absent throughout the course of an academic year. Finding ways to successfully address this problem will help the district in achieving a related objective: to improve overall student attendance. As the 2022-23 academic year gets underway,...
Residents frustrated by continued delays in Dane County airport PFAS cleanup
Samuel Godfrey was spending one of the last afternoons of his summer fishing off the pier where Starkweather Creek dumps into Lake Monona at Olbrich Park in Madison. The 15-year-old had been there for hours when he finally hooked a pike. Godfrey released the fish right away. Having grown up...
USDA Awards $1.3 million in grants to Wisconsin | WFRV Local 5
(WFRV) – Wisconsin farms, agriculture boards, and related industries were awarded more than $1.3 million in grants from the USDA. This USDA grant will help The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
Darboy family advocates for pediatric cancer research | WFRV Local 5
DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing a daughter to brain cancer, a Darboy family has made it their life mission to help families that are going through what they went through. “As parents of these warriors we have a responsibility to make these changes happen and bring this funding in,” said Curtis Vallier.
William Banta Obituary (2022) – Madison, WI
FITCHBURG – William J. “Bill” Banta passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after a short illness. He was born on Jan. 11, 1928, to Esther and Sherman Banta, in Soldiers Grove, Wis. Bill attended an eight-grade country school near the home farm and then attended Soldiers Grove High School. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove. Bill enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1945 during World War II and attained the rank of Sergeant. He was stationed in the Pacific for most of his service and was honorably discharged in 1949. Following his discharge, Bill returned to Soldiers Grove and began his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff and Traffic Officer from 1952 until 1959 for Crawford County. During his time, he met and married the love of his life, Pauline Peterson. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Kristi and Bill Jr.
Two priests from India to serve in Diocese of Madison – Madison Catholic Herald
MADISON — Two priests from the Diocese of Nellore, India, have begun serving at parishes in the Diocese of Madison. Fr Jayaraj Kalivela was named the parochial vicar at St Olaf Parish in DeForest and St Joseph Parish in East Bristol. Father Kalivela was ordained in 2001 and has...
Skydiver lands in Racine County pond, dies at scene
A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday morning when he landed in a pond in Racine County.The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old man made a hard landing in the pond and was removed by fellow skydivers.He was not conscious or breathing well. First responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. Investigators learned the skydiver was conducting test runs for the national championship competition taking place this week. It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, resulting in the pond landing, the sheriff’s office said.Fellow skydivers who also witnessed what happened said his parachute was deployed and he showed no signs of distress before, during or immediately before landing. The other professional skydivers who witnessed the accident believe he misjudged his angle of descent which caused a “hard landing” into the water.The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of SE Wisconsin
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of SE Wisconsin. Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 7 pm. AS OF THE WEATHER TODAY, LOOKING AT RAIN AND STORM CHANCES. MAYBE YOUR CAR NEED TO WATCH, I WOULD HOLD OFF TODAY AND TOMORROW. THE NEXT TWO DAYS BOTH BRINGING A CHANCE NOT FOR WASHOUT BUT ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS. TUESDAY, FINALLY LOOKING A LITTLE BIT DRIER. ONCE WE GET TO THE NEXT WARM, MUGGY DAYS WITH STORM CHANCES TODAY AND TOMORROW, WE HAVE A REALLY NICE STRETCH OF WEATHER FORECAST. ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE POSSIBLE. RAIN TODAY COULD BE PRETTY HEAVY AT TIMES. THAT IS THE BIGGEST CONCERN. THE THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER, TODAY AND TOMORROW NOT ZERO, BUT LOW. TUESDAY IS LESS HUMAN. IT SUNSHINE BACK IN THE FORECAST AND WE STAY PRETTY WARM. WHAT KING — WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT AS WE HEAD THROUGH THE DAY TODAY, TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 70’S HERE IN MILWAUKEE. THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS STARTS INCREASED ABOUT 9:00. IT SHOULD BE SPOTTY IN THE MORNING. THIS AFTERNOON, THERE WILL BE DRY TIME. WE WILL HAVE THE CHANCE FOR ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS. I WOULD HAVE A BACKUP AND KEEP RAIN HAND — RAINGEAR HANDY. DEW POINTS ALREADY CLIMBING. IS GOING TO BE MONKEY ACROSS WISCONSIN. EVEN MUGGY HERE TOMORROW. 71 DEGREE. LOOK AT THE BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE HERE IN MILWAUKEE. THAT IS OUR CAMERA AND DISCOVERY WORLD. AT SOME SUNSHINE RIGHT NOW. MOST OF THE DAY WILL FUTURE CLOUD COVER. IN OAK CREEK, 65 DEGREES. CLOUDS ARE STARTING TO BUILD RIGHT NOW. THERE IS A LOT OF ACTIVITY OFF SHOWERS SOUTH AND WEST. WE WATCH AND SEE HOW THAT PROGRESSES OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. THAT WILL IMPACT EXACTLY OUT TODAY PLAYS OUT. THIS IS ONE MODELS — THIS IS ONE MODEL OF HOW WE COULD BE. AS WE HEAD TOWARDS 9:00, 10:00, WE SEE JUST SOME SPOTTY ACTIVITY. AFTER THAT, A TRANSFER ON AND OFF SHOWERS ALL DAY. WE GET SOME DRY TIME. THEN WE SEE MORE ON AND OFF SHOWERS ACROSS THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING. THE COLD FRONT OFF TO OUR WEST COULD BRING SOME SHOWERS AND STORMS FOR MONDAY. WE COULD SEE A FEW STRONGER CELLS IF WE GET A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE. 83 FOR OUR HIGH TEMPERATURE TODAY. MUGGY OR TOMORROW THEN THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH. WE DRY OUT TUESDAY. A LESS HUMAN ESPECIALLY BY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. REALLY NICE STRETCH OF WEATHE.
