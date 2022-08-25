Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of SE Wisconsin. Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 7 pm. AS OF THE WEATHER TODAY, LOOKING AT RAIN AND STORM CHANCES. MAYBE YOUR CAR NEED TO WATCH, I WOULD HOLD OFF TODAY AND TOMORROW. THE NEXT TWO DAYS BOTH BRINGING A CHANCE NOT FOR WASHOUT BUT ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS. TUESDAY, FINALLY LOOKING A LITTLE BIT DRIER. ONCE WE GET TO THE NEXT WARM, MUGGY DAYS WITH STORM CHANCES TODAY AND TOMORROW, WE HAVE A REALLY NICE STRETCH OF WEATHER FORECAST. ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE POSSIBLE. RAIN TODAY COULD BE PRETTY HEAVY AT TIMES. THAT IS THE BIGGEST CONCERN. THE THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER, TODAY AND TOMORROW NOT ZERO, BUT LOW. TUESDAY IS LESS HUMAN. IT SUNSHINE BACK IN THE FORECAST AND WE STAY PRETTY WARM. WHAT KING — WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT AS WE HEAD THROUGH THE DAY TODAY, TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 70’S HERE IN MILWAUKEE. THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS STARTS INCREASED ABOUT 9:00. IT SHOULD BE SPOTTY IN THE MORNING. THIS AFTERNOON, THERE WILL BE DRY TIME. WE WILL HAVE THE CHANCE FOR ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS. I WOULD HAVE A BACKUP AND KEEP RAIN HAND — RAINGEAR HANDY. DEW POINTS ALREADY CLIMBING. IS GOING TO BE MONKEY ACROSS WISCONSIN. EVEN MUGGY HERE TOMORROW. 71 DEGREE. LOOK AT THE BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE HERE IN MILWAUKEE. THAT IS OUR CAMERA AND DISCOVERY WORLD. AT SOME SUNSHINE RIGHT NOW. MOST OF THE DAY WILL FUTURE CLOUD COVER. IN OAK CREEK, 65 DEGREES. CLOUDS ARE STARTING TO BUILD RIGHT NOW. THERE IS A LOT OF ACTIVITY OFF SHOWERS SOUTH AND WEST. WE WATCH AND SEE HOW THAT PROGRESSES OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. THAT WILL IMPACT EXACTLY OUT TODAY PLAYS OUT. THIS IS ONE MODELS — THIS IS ONE MODEL OF HOW WE COULD BE. AS WE HEAD TOWARDS 9:00, 10:00, WE SEE JUST SOME SPOTTY ACTIVITY. AFTER THAT, A TRANSFER ON AND OFF SHOWERS ALL DAY. WE GET SOME DRY TIME. THEN WE SEE MORE ON AND OFF SHOWERS ACROSS THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING. THE COLD FRONT OFF TO OUR WEST COULD BRING SOME SHOWERS AND STORMS FOR MONDAY. WE COULD SEE A FEW STRONGER CELLS IF WE GET A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE. 83 FOR OUR HIGH TEMPERATURE TODAY. MUGGY OR TOMORROW THEN THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH. WE DRY OUT TUESDAY. A LESS HUMAN ESPECIALLY BY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. REALLY NICE STRETCH OF WEATHE.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO