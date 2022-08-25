Read full article on original website
WNDU
Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades
Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 6 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
WNDU
$18,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. The campaign offered customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat to show support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which gives families a “home away from home” while their child is in the hospital by providing meals for them and giving them a place to stay.
WNDU
Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
WNDU
525 Foundation talks Fentanyl and expansion of drug disposal programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Change starts with a conversation. At the St. Joseph County Public Library, on Tuesday, the 525 Foundation invited the public to chat about Fentanyl and it's affects on the community. The free conversation was moderated by an expert panel that consisted of the 525...
WNDU
WNDU FAWD NOON SHOW
The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of...
abc57.com
Mayor Mueller issues executive order committing South Bend as Broadband Ready City
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Mayor James Mueller issued an executive order Tuesday calling on South Bend to be a "Broadband Ready Community" and expand internet options in the city. “Broadband is essential infrastructure in our city for residents, businesses, and community organizations to thrive in today’s economy,” said...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
WNDU
Senator Todd Young attends 2nd graduation for Elkhart County Drug Court
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County celebrated it’s second year of Drug Court graduations, and Senator Todd Young was in attendance. The Drug Court program is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice model, and for many of the participants, it was life changing. Drug Court was not a...
WIBC.com
BLM South Bend Wants City To Adopt MCAT Team Like Indy’s
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The shooting death of Dante Kittrell has once again emboldened activist groups like Black Lives Matter to demand change in how police handle situations of people struggling with mental health. Kittrell was shot to death by police who thought he had a gun during a...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
WNDU
Niles Community Schools head back to the classroom
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Summer is officially over for many Michigan kids, as most schools in southwest Michigan are now back in session. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Niles High School on Monday before students arrived. There are some exciting changes at Niles Community Schools this year, like brand...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Poe
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe. Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says...
msn.com
Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children held its annual bikers rally to support medically fragile children. The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the cause. A Rosie Place offers free respite care for families with children who...
abc57.com
Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City
A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
abc57.com
Marshall County Blueberry Festival begins September 1
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival starts on Thursday. This year's festival theme is Peace, Unity & Compassion. Attendees can enjoy carnival games, rides, a variety of food and craft vendors, and of course, blueberries at the festival. The festival runs through Monday.
WNDU
South Bend church celebrates 150th anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
WNDU
Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school
The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: moments ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a...
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
