South Bend, IN

WNDU

Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades

The 2022 'Hats Off to the Houses' campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

$18,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. The campaign offered customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat to show support for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which gives families a “home away from home” while their child is in the hospital by providing meals for them and giving them a place to stay.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
WNDU

WNDU FAWD NOON SHOW

The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WIBC.com

BLM South Bend Wants City To Adopt MCAT Team Like Indy’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The shooting death of Dante Kittrell has once again emboldened activist groups like Black Lives Matter to demand change in how police handle situations of people struggling with mental health. Kittrell was shot to death by police who thought he had a gun during a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Niles Community Schools head back to the classroom

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Summer is officially over for many Michigan kids, as most schools in southwest Michigan are now back in session. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Niles High School on Monday before students arrived. There are some exciting changes at Niles Community Schools this year, like brand...
NILES, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Poe

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe. Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says...
MISHAWAKA, IN
msn.com

Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children held its annual bikers rally to support medically fragile children. The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the cause. A Rosie Place offers free respite care for families with children who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Student allegedly brings stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School

DOWAGIAC, Mich. - A 13-year-old student was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. At 10:15 a.m., police were told a person who lives outside of the city of Dowagiac found a handgun and a handgun magazine in...
DOWAGIAC, MI
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City

A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Marshall County Blueberry Festival begins September 1

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival starts on Thursday. This year's festival theme is Peace, Unity & Compassion. Attendees can enjoy carnival games, rides, a variety of food and craft vendors, and of course, blueberries at the festival. The festival runs through Monday.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend church celebrates 150th anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school

The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: moments ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

