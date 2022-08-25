Read full article on original website
Washington State To Follow California’s Ban Of New ICE Car Sales
Washington will follow California’s lead and implement laws banning the sale of fossil fuel-powered vehicles by 2035, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Twitter last week. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) officially adopted the Advanced Clean Cars II rule last Thursday, which “establishes a year-by-year roadmap so that by 2035 100 percent of new cars and light trucks sold in California will be zero-emission vehicles,” the regulator said. The law’s implementation is expected to help drive EV sales in the U.S., as other states typically base their emissions regulations on California’s.
GM’s New Wuling Asta HEV Officially Goes On Sale In China
Just weeks after launching the new Wuling Asta HEV in China, SAIC-GM-Wuling has just announced that Wuling’s the first electrified crossover has officially gone on sale in the Chinese market. General Motors’ second joint venture in China launched the new Wuling Asta HEV as the first hybrid model in...
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Monkeypox Case Reported At GM Wentzville Assembly Plant
Workers at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri were recently informed that a coworker had tested positive for monkeypox. According to a letter sent to workers on Friday, August 19th by GM Wentzville plant executive director Lamar Rucker and partially published by World Socialist Web Site, a first-shift Trim employee first reported symptoms on Tuesday, August 9th. Medical personnel were notified, and test results confirmed that the employee had contracted monkeypox. In response, the employee’s work area was disinfected and GM medical conducted further risk assessment of the area.
Here’s Why Your Cadillac XT5 May Have A Front-End Rattle Or Clunking Noise
General Motors has provided a solution to the front end rattle or clunking sound that affects some 2020 to 2023 model-year Cadillac XT5 units. According to a recent post on the GM Techlink service website, a “rattle or clunk sound may be heard at the front of the vehicle on some” 2020-2023 model-year Cadillac XT5 vehicles. This problem may be related to a loose strut or sway bar, GM says, however it may also be the result of “a loose, mispositioned or improperly torqued cradle brace.” The cradle brace is a flat bar that is bolted across the center of the engine cradle (labeled #1 in the diagram below).
Cadillac Ranks High In J.D. Power 2022 Tech Experience Index Study
Cadillac impressed in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study, with the American automaker ranked second among luxury brands for its impressive and reliable array of available vehicle technologies. The J.D. Power Tech Experience Index Study ranks auto brands based on how effectively they implement new vehicle...
2022 Cadillac XT5 Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
GM was forced to remove heated and ventilated seats from certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT5 models as part of its efforts to weather the semiconductor chip shortage. However, with the chip supply improving, GM has now begun retrofitting XT5 vehicles affected by these measures with heated and ventilated seats as part of a Customer Satisfaction Program.
COVID boosters targeting Omicron variants were just approved in the U.S.—They could be available in mere days
The supplements to Pfizer's and Moderna's initial jab are known as "bivalent" boosters, as they'll target both BA.4 and BA.5, two Omicron subvariants currently dominating the U.S. and much of the world.
GM To Fix 2022 Cadillac XT4 Parking Assist Telltale Illumination Issue
GM has issued a Service Update to address an issue on certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT4 vehicles that may cause the visual telltale for the vehicle’s parking assist system to become inoperative. The problem: Cadillac XT4 vehicles equipped with Front and Rear Park Assist and/or Enhanced Automatic Park Assist...
2023 GMC Canyon Elevation: The Mass-Market Truck
The Canyon Elevation will continue to serve as the base trim level on the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon, offering mass-market appeal with an approachable starting price of $40,000 and an extensive list of standard features. The 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation may be the entry-level trim in the lineup, however it...
Chevy Seeker Crossover Won’t Be Available In North America
GM unveiled the 2023 Chevy Seeker in Shanghai last month, revealing Chevy’s latest global compact crossover. Critically, GM Authority has learned that the Chevy Seeker will not be available in North America. At present, the 2023 Chevy Seeker is set to launch in the Chinese market later this year,...
All-New Buick Envista Crossover Makes World Debut In China
As GM Authority exclusively teased last week, the all-new Buick Envista crossover made its world debut at the 2022 Chengdu Motor Show, which kicked off on Friday, August 26th. General Motors introduced the all-new Buick Envista for the first time to the press and the public in China, where the compact crossover will expand Buick‘s utility portfolio as the sixth in the lineup that today includes the second-generation Encore, the Encore GX, the Envision S, the Envision Plus and the midsize Enclave. The company will position it as a youth-focused urban crossover sandwiched between the Encore GX and Envision S.
2022 GMC Terrain Recalled For Incorrect Catalytic Converter
General Motors has started a voluntary product emissions recall for certain examples of the 2022 GMC Terrain crossover due to an issue related to the compact crossover’s catalytic converter. The problem: affected vehicles were fitted with the incorrect catalytic converter at the factory. A catalytic converter is part of...
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Full Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Unavailable
First introduced for the 2022 model year, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing returns for 2023 to offer the same supercharged, track-ready performance and luxury-laden cabin as the initial model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is currently unavailable to order with a certain seating option.
Corvette Cracked Wheel Plaintiff Sent To Arbitration
A class action lawsuit against General Motors over cracked and deformed C7 Chevy Corvette wheels continues to progress, with the latest development resulting in the claims of one plaintiff going to arbitration. According to a recent report from Car Complaints, GM argued that the claims of plaintiff Derrol Turner should...
