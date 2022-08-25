Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Woman charged with intentional homicide in New Richmond
A woman is being held on charges of intentional homicide after New Richmond police responded to a call and found a man dead on the floor Saturday just after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what appeared to be multiple wounds. Despite lifesaving...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old woman was charged with homicide on Monday in St. Croix County Court for the death of a 48-year-old man in a New Richmond home on Saturday morning. Marian Kaitlyn Smith of New Richmond was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of...
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday
TOWN OF ATLANTA (Rusk County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Holcomb of Bruce was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake after being pinned under his ATV. First...
drydenwire.com
Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash
RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
WEAU-TV 13
5 people hurt after crash involving camper near Cumberland Sunday
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people are hurt after a crash involving two trucks and a camper being towed by one of the trucks Sunday morning near Cumberland. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that the crash, which happened at the intersection of County Highway P and 19th Avenue south of Cumberland at 11:03 a.m. on Sunday, was caused by the driver of a truck going through a stop sign and crashing into a truck towing a large camper.
wiproud.com
Woman charged in stabbing death of Wisconsin man
NEW RICHMOND Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Bond is set at half a million dollars cash for a New Richmond woman charged in the death of a man during the weekend. 53-year-old Marian Smith is charged in St. Croix County court with first degree intentional homicide and two counts of obstructing an officer.
drydenwire.com
Polk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 30, 2022
POLK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Polk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Polk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning. According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures.
drydenwire.com
Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper
BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
WEAU-TV 13
1 firefighter hurt after structure fire in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -One firefighter is hurt after a structure fire in Rice Lake Sunday. According to a media release from Rice Lake Fire Department, around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 28, Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2173 21 1/8 Street in the Township of Rice Lake.
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
fox9.com
Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993. A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder. Westrom was arrested 25 years after...
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Aug. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use
STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.
drydenwire.com
The Shell Lake 'Laker News!' - Welcome New Staff, Back To School, & Parenting Corner!
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
