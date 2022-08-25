Three old friends reunited in April at a Turnpike Troubadours concert at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa. The legendary Red Dirt band was getting back together for its first shows after a nearly three-year hiatus to work out personal issues. The trio — Jeff Lebby, Kendal Briles and Mike Dunn — had traveled from Norman, Fayetteville and Midwest City, respectively, to break from the football jobs that position them all within an hour-and-a-half of Oklahoma’s second-largest city.

NORMAN, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO