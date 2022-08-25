Read full article on original website
247Sports
Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — The always much-anticipated season opener is almost here for Oklahoma State football. The Cowboys are putting together the final preseason preparations ahead of their matchup against Central Michigan under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium on Thursday night. While it is a non-conference game, this meeting...
Oklahoma Daily
Red Dirt, the 'realest' embrace and the long path home: Why Jeff Lebby's return to Oklahoma Sooners was 'meant to be'
Three old friends reunited in April at a Turnpike Troubadours concert at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa. The legendary Red Dirt band was getting back together for its first shows after a nearly three-year hiatus to work out personal issues. The trio — Jeff Lebby, Kendal Briles and Mike Dunn — had traveled from Norman, Fayetteville and Midwest City, respectively, to break from the football jobs that position them all within an hour-and-a-half of Oklahoma’s second-largest city.
Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium offering new food for fans
Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
End Of Watch: Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz is the first Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty since 1935. Friday was an emotional day for the whole department as they made their "End of Watch" call over the radio.
abc7amarillo.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students.
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
blackchronicle.com
World’s best guitarists count on Oklahoma engineer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What do the greatest guitar players on Earth like Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton, Brad Paisley, John Mayer, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Nancy Wilson of Heart and so many others have in common?. They all count on this Oklahoma City business for their sound. This...
msn.com
New restaurant slated to open at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday
A new restaurant is set to open in downtown Oklahoma City this week. Andrew Black, a James Beard nominated chef, is slated to open The Gilded Acorn on Thursday at the First National Center. The Gilded Acorn said it will pay homage to the Gilded Age of extravagance and glamour,...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
KOCO
OKC metro case the subject of hit Netflix show 'Girl in the Picture'
OKLAHOMA CITY — "The Girl in the Picture" is one of the top shows on Netflix. Many younger Oklahomans were surprised to realize this tale came to a head in the Oklahoma City metro. The show details at least two kidnappings and at least two murders. KOCO 5 sat...
blackchronicle.com
TTCU surprises drivers with a free tank of gas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was no prank at the pump – on Wednesday morning, one local credit union was surprising drivers by filling their gas tanks for free. Word spread quickly and many started lining up outside the Casey’s gas station on the corner of NW 192nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
blackchronicle.com
Four dead after violent weekend in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a violent weekend in Oklahoma City as police investigate three homicides and one deadly law enforcement-involved shooting on the Turner Turnpike. It began Friday afternoon with a violent fight breaking out at an Oklahoma City gas station parking lot near S.W. 94th and...
Search for plane that crashed into Keystone Lake happening Sunday
PRUE, Okla. — The search for a yellow biplane that crashed into Keystone Lake is happening on Sunday. The plane crashed just southeast of Prue in Mud Creek in about 30 feet of water around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pilot and passenger, who were not seriously injured, were...
KTUL
Former Cherokee Nation employee wins civil suit against tribe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Cherokee Nation firefighter won a civil lawsuit against the tribe. A Cherokee jury awarded David Comingdeer $615,000 after he alleged tribal administrators retaliated against him for whistleblowing on mismanagement of a fire protection grant, according to trial attorney Michael Moore. The Cherokee Nation...
