Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — The always much-anticipated season opener is almost here for Oklahoma State football. The Cowboys are putting together the final preseason preparations ahead of their matchup against Central Michigan under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium on Thursday night. While it is a non-conference game, this meeting...
oklahoma Sooner
Bedlam in Stillwater Canceled
STILLWATER, Okla. — Due to ongoing inclement weather in Stillwater, Sunday's Bedlam match has been canceled. The teams will meet in Norman Oct. 6 for a conference matchup. The Sooners return to action this Thursday at North Texas at 7 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased single-game tickets can receive...
End Of Watch: Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Co. Sgt. Bobby Swartz is the first Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty since 1935. Friday was an emotional day for the whole department as they made their "End of Watch" call over the radio.
abc7amarillo.com
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktxs.com
It's a boy... and a girl! Rare donkey twins born in Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — It was a busy Thursday morning at a donkey dairy farm in Luther, Oklahoma. Twins were born to one of Saundra Traywick's donkeys, Belle. The birth was a rare occurrence. Only 1.5% of donkey mares have twins and rarely do both survive into adulthood. But...
Woman shot leaving a bar in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City. OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. There […]
Storms leave trail of damage across Edmond
It was a day of cleanup for many folks on the north side of the metro after a late summer storm on Sunday.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms, hail hits Oklahoma
Severe storms moved across Oklahoma on Thursday evening. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane tracks the storms for us.10:00 p.m. Thursday Update: Lots of hail was seen across the state throughout the storm. KOCO 5 Kilee Thomas shows us what viewers saw during the severe weather. 9:42 p.m. Thursday Update: Over 2,500 Oklahomans statewide are without power. 8:33 p.m. Thursday Update: OG&E is reporting 1,610 of their customers across the state are without power.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Noble County. 8:13 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Noble County until 9 p.m. and continues in Oklahoma County until 8:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garvin, Johnston, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8:45 p.m.The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled for Kingfisher. 7:52 p.m. Thursday Update: A strong thunderstorm will hit parts of eastern Garvin, west-central Pontotoc and northeastern Murray counties. The severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Canadian County but continues in Kingfisher County.7:45 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will continue until 8:30 p.m. for Canadian, Logan and Kingfisher counties. There are reports of quarter-size hail and winds 60 miles per hour.7:31 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe storm warning has been issued for northern Canadian County.7:20 p.m. Thursday Update: Large and damaging hail about the size of a golf ball is hitting the west side of Oklahoma City. The storm is heading north toward Edmond.The tornado threat is still low. 7:10 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning continues for Kiowa and Washita counties but continues for Canadian, Grady and Oklahoma counties until 7:45 p.m.7:06 p.m. Thursday Update: Caddo, Kiowa and Washita counties have a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 p.m. Caddo, Grady, Oklahoma and Canadian counties have a warning until 7:45 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Thursday Update: The severe thunderstorm warning will extend until 7:00 p.m. for Caddo and Canadian counties and 6:45 p.m. for Comanche and Kiowa counties. 6:20 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Caddo County until 6:30 p.m. Comanche County and Kiowa County have severe thunderstorm warnings until 6:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Thursday Update: Around 6:30 p.m., the northeast parts of Oklahoma will see storms with possible quarter-size hail north of Interstate 40. South of I-40 could see hail as big as golf ball size.The storms will arrive in the metro around 8 p.m. Thursday night and will leave the area by 9:30 p.m. Winds will be 60 miles per hour with possible quarter-size hail, as well. The tornado threat is low. The risk for severe weather will diminish by 10 p.m. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
About Your Retirement: Resource Guide
OKLAHOMA CITY - Retirement specialist Jim McWhirter answered a viewer’s question on what to look for in assisted living places.
blackchronicle.com
Wanted Tulsa violent crime suspect may be in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tulsa police are searching for a violent crime suspect who may be in the Oklahoma City metro area. - Advertisement - Cody Snodgrass, 29, is wanted on a domestic violence and battery by strangulation charge. Snodgrass was last known to live in the area of...
Oklahoma inmate escapes from Community Correctional Facility, found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search for plane that crashed into Keystone Lake happening Sunday
PRUE, Okla. — The search for a yellow biplane that crashed into Keystone Lake is happening on Sunday. The plane crashed just southeast of Prue in Mud Creek in about 30 feet of water around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pilot and passenger, who were not seriously injured, were...
blackchronicle.com
Four dead after violent weekend in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a violent weekend in Oklahoma City as police investigate three homicides and one deadly law enforcement-involved shooting on the Turner Turnpike. It began Friday afternoon with a violent fight breaking out at an Oklahoma City gas station parking lot near S.W. 94th and...
blackchronicle.com
Man stabbed with crowbar at Oklahoma City motel
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southwest Oklahoma City motel is the center of violent crime once again after a man claims he was stabbed and robbed at the motel Monday night. “He stabbed me in the head,” said Tyler Reed. Reed told KFOR he suffered a cut to...
KFOR
OKC Animal Welfare encouraging Oklahomans to Clear The Shelters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Saturday was Clear The Shelters day in Oklahoma and News 4 teamed up with NBC network as well as six local animal shelters to encourage Oklahomans to adopt. Clear The Shelters has been leading thousands from across the country to adopt from animal shelters since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Edmond North Student Involved In Motorcycle Crash Dies From Injuries
An Edmond North student involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has died from their injuries. The 17-year-old was driving on Kelly Ave when they hit another vehicle. Edmond Public Schools issued the following statement:. "Edmond Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of an Edmond North...
Thousands Without Power In Oklahoma City Metro Following Severe Storms
Over 8,000 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers are without power Sunday night after severe storms hit the Oklahoma City metro. According to the OG&E outage map, there are 8,166 customers without power as of 11 p.m. Stay tuned to News 9 online, on the app and on Facebook for Severe...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0