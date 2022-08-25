Read full article on original website
James Gebhard Obituary (1964 – 2022) – Green Bay, WI
James (Ted) Gebhard, 57, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, after a long courageous battle with vascular dementia. Ted was born December 16, 1964 and was adopted as an infant by Ron and Laurine Gebhard of Germantown. The family moved to West De Pere when Ted was four. Ted was an avid outdoorsman from an early age. He took every opportunity, in any season, to fish, hunt and trap, even skipping school with the help of his sister to do so! He enjoyed being on the water and in the woods and spent a lot of time in the north woods of Vilas County with his family as a child and young adult.
Judith A. “Judie” Boutin Obituary
Judith A. “Judie” Boutin, 81, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022. The daughter of the late Stanley and Henrietta (Bares) Johnson was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 3, 1941. Judie grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Green Bay in 1968. She worked at and retired from Megtec Environmental Solutions in De Pere. She was also an entrepreneur, running Boutin Enterprises. Judie was passionate about helping others and worked as a volunteer coordinator at the Family Violence Center. She was also a volunteer at Golden House and at the Moose Lodge, where she enjoyed running and playing in cribbage and shuffleboard events. In her free time, Judie liked to paint and make greeting cards. She was a very kind, compassionate, and outgoing person who enjoyed the company of friends and family. Whether it was a Cousin’s Lunch, her recent candy and cheese factory tours with her children, or having a Miller High Life with the neighbors, Judie cherished the camaraderie and love of those around her. Judie is survived by two daughters, Terri Boutin, Tracy (Rick) Painter; a son, Tony (Mary Jo) Boutin; grandchildren, Dusty (Danielle) and Jess (Amy) Painter, Pamela (Ryan Dunn) Boutin; great grandchildren, Talon, Lexis, Blayze, and Avery Painter; sister, Jill Aitken; brother, Steve Johnson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Friends and family may gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. on Thursday, September 1, from 9:00 – 11:00 am A celebration of Judie’s life will be held at 11:00 am To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com Memorials may be made to either the Moose Lodge or Golden House. Judie’s family extends a special thank you to the amazing staff at Bellin Hospital for their sincere kindness and care given to their mother.
Downtown Green Bay’s Bosse’s needs new home before 125th anniversary
GREEN BAY – When Bosse’s Newsstand and Tobacco Shop marks 125 years in business in 2023, it will do so in a new, yet-to-be-determined location. Bosse’s, a fixture in downtown Green Bay since 1898, will have to move out of its longtime space at 220 Cherry St. by Dec. 1 and is actively searching for a new location, owner Lisa Mitchell said. It will be only the second time Bosse’s has had to move since it opened in downtown Green Bay.
Ellsworth fish die-off reported, cause of Green Bay die off revealed
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill which occurred in Isabelle Creek, in the Pierce County community of Ellsworth. Several species of fish were observed in the fish kill, including more than 600 dead trout. DNR staff have been onsite several times since Aug. 17. However,...
High School Sports Xtra 8/27 | WFRV Local 5
(WFRV) – The second week of the high school football season featured marquee nonconference matchups around the state, and plenty of moments that could end up defining the season on the gridiron. On this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap Neenah’s 35-13 win over Menasha in...
King Records 1,000th Career Kill in Win Over Green Bay
BOULDER, Colo. – Western Michigan senior outside hitter Maggie King recorded her 1,000th career kill in the first set, and led the way with 11 kills as the Broncos swept Green Bay 3-0 on Saturday at the Buffs Invitational. FINAL SCORE: Western Michigan 3, Green Bay 0. LOCATION: CU...
