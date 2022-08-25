Judith A. “Judie” Boutin, 81, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022. The daughter of the late Stanley and Henrietta (Bares) Johnson was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 3, 1941. Judie grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Green Bay in 1968. She worked at and retired from Megtec Environmental Solutions in De Pere. She was also an entrepreneur, running Boutin Enterprises. Judie was passionate about helping others and worked as a volunteer coordinator at the Family Violence Center. She was also a volunteer at Golden House and at the Moose Lodge, where she enjoyed running and playing in cribbage and shuffleboard events. In her free time, Judie liked to paint and make greeting cards. She was a very kind, compassionate, and outgoing person who enjoyed the company of friends and family. Whether it was a Cousin’s Lunch, her recent candy and cheese factory tours with her children, or having a Miller High Life with the neighbors, Judie cherished the camaraderie and love of those around her. Judie is survived by two daughters, Terri Boutin, Tracy (Rick) Painter; a son, Tony (Mary Jo) Boutin; grandchildren, Dusty (Danielle) and Jess (Amy) Painter, Pamela (Ryan Dunn) Boutin; great grandchildren, Talon, Lexis, Blayze, and Avery Painter; sister, Jill Aitken; brother, Steve Johnson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Friends and family may gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. on Thursday, September 1, from 9:00 – 11:00 am A celebration of Judie’s life will be held at 11:00 am To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com Memorials may be made to either the Moose Lodge or Golden House. Judie’s family extends a special thank you to the amazing staff at Bellin Hospital for their sincere kindness and care given to their mother.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO