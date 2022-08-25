Read full article on original website
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO PIE
No-Bake Strawberry Jello Pie is an easy no-bake dessert made with only 5 ingredients. This refreshing strawberry dessert recipe couldn’t be any easier to make!. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. We...
The Daily South
Sheet Pan Broccoli-and-Chicken Casserole
If the crunchy top of a casserole is your favorite part, this one's for you. By baking this casserole on a sheet pan, you not only cut down on the cooking time, but also maximize the amount of crisp topping in every serving. We use butter, sharp white Cheddar cheese, and panko breadcrumbs to make the toasted topping. We also call for rotisserie chicken, but leftover chicken from another meal works beautifully as well.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pumpkin Truffles
Our easy Pumpkin Truffles have rich, creamy, and moist middles and are filled with warm Fall flavors all in a bite-sized ball. Made with real pumpkin puree, cream cheese, spice cake mix, and ginger snap cookies, these treats taste like a bite of pumpkin pie cheesecake that you don’t have to bake.
Soft And Chewy Pumpkin Cookies Recipe
When it comes to these soft and chewy pumpkin cookies, created by recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking, you'd probably think they'd be perfect for a Halloween party or a Thanksgiving dessert, right? Well, you'd be right on both counts, but you'd also be selling these tasty cookies a bit short. Why wait for a special occasion for a great cookie? Morone says, "Honestly, I just keep eating these for all occasions, I've had them for breakfast, for a snack, and for dessert. They are really delicious. They can go really well with your morning coffee, or even a glass of milk."
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
FOXBusiness
Cracker Barrel unveils new fall menu with 8 limited-time items: 'Flavorful twists'
Cracker Barrel has unveiled its fall menu, and it’s going to include a new chicken dish, fried sides, drinks and dessert. In a press release issued on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the southern-themed restaurant chain revealed that it’ll roll out eight menu items for a limited time. Many of...
Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time
Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
I tried 4 different ways to cook frozen waffles, and I'll never use my toaster again
The classic breakfast is usually made in the toaster, but cooking frozen waffles on the stove is a simple hack that makes them even better.
Mum has 426 meals ready to feed her family for the next eight months
With inflation at a 40-year high, many people are turning to meal prep in a bid to see themselves through the cost of living crisis. But it's unlikely anyone will have prepared more than this mum, who has made a whopping 426 meals to feed her family for the next eight months.
Allrecipes.com
What Do the Different Bread Tag Colors Mean?
Anyone who has ever bought bread before has likely seen the colorful tags or twist ties that seal the bag — and if you're like us, you maybe even kept a drawer full of them to secure other bags later. But did you know that those bread tags serve another purpose beyond just keeping your bread fresh?
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
thepioneerwoman.com
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Hands down, the worst thing about cream cheese is that it's perishable—because everything else about it is delicious, whether on its own or folded into a sweet like a batch of cream cheese whipped cream or savory like Ree Drummond's creamy mashed potatoes. From bagel toppings to cheesecake recipes, this versatile ingredient elevates any ho-hum dish into something rich, creamy, and amazing.
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Water For Faster Digestion—They’re So Good For Weight Loss!
While staying hydrated is important for weight loss, it doesn’t have to be boring! We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts who recommended 2 fun ways to add more flavor to your water for better digestion, to boost energy needed for exercise, and to take on your day. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Suzanna Wong, DC, health expert and co-founder of Twin Waves Wellness Center and Sunny Jain, MS, founder and CEO of Sun Genomics.
Food & Wine
Pear, Honey, and Parmigiano-Reggiano Tart
This sweet and savory dessert tart pairs Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and freshly cracked black pepper with juicy pears and a drizzle of fragrant honey. The addition of Parmigiano-Reggiano to the pastry dough gives Kate Leahy's already flaky crust an extra richness and a subtle nutty flavor. It's a perfect dessert to pair with a Passito or other dessert wine.
Epicurious
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
The Daily South
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
If the best thing about a late-night trip to that famous waffle-flipping diner is the cheesy, meaty hash browns, you're in luck. This loaded hash brown casserole captures every one of those flavors you crave, but in a size that'll feed your whole family. Bacon and Cheddar cheese form the...
Comments / 0