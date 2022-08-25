Read full article on original website
Glance Back
Mesdames Dorothy Pearson, Phoebe McAlister, Della Miller, Faye Jenkins and Harriet Sutton met at the home of the latter on Walnut Street in Lodi for a regular Junior Women’s Club meeting. Work was started on a handmade quilt, which the club intends to raffle off. q q q. Mrs....
Cornell House
Several ranchers in Galt’s early years cultivated hundreds of acres in the country but built a home in town. Joseph Still, Obed Harvey and Colin McKenzie were just a few of those ranchers. Ray Cornell built this house at 636 Church Street but owned a ranch southeast of Galt. Cornell lived in the house with his wife, Lida, one of the early Galt switchboard operators and a justice of the peace. Cornell Road is named after Ray Cornell. The house is still there.
Grewal memorialized on anniversary of death
First responders and community members gathered at the Officer Kevin Tonn Fallen Heroes Memorial on Aug. 26 to induct officer Harminder Grewal on the first anniversary of his death. Grewal’s family members and Galt police officers laid white roses below his name, the third engraved on the monument outside City...
Tim Reed — Galt City Council
Tim Reed, chair of the Galt Public Safety Committee, is running for a seat on the Galt City Council in this November’s general election. Reed told the Herald that, if elected, he wants to improve the city’s public safety, and parks and recreation, encourage responsible spending, and address homelessness.
Sergio Duarte Jr. heading to Spain to play soccer
Liberty Ranch 2022 graduate Sergio Duarte Jr. is heading to Castellon de la Plana, Spain to play soccer. Duarte was a soccer standout at Liberty Ranch; in fact, he was named league MVP. Liberty Ranch won the league title last year for the first time in the school’s history and...
Nighthawks no match for the Hawks
Liberty Ranch faced the Natomas Nighthawks last Thursday and showed them who the dominant Hawks were. The game was changed to Thursday night by request of the CIF league to compensate for the referee shortage they are experiencing. Arthur Draeger was the first to score by running the ball into...
Classic cars stop by historical society’s 7th annual car show
The Galt Area Historical Society on Aug. 27 held its seventh annual Galt Drive Down Memory Lane Car Show, drawing dozens of classic cars to the McFarland Living History Ranch. Participants spoke to the Herald about their carefully restored and maintained vehicles — all of which are decades old and some of which are nearing the century mark.
