Several ranchers in Galt’s early years cultivated hundreds of acres in the country but built a home in town. Joseph Still, Obed Harvey and Colin McKenzie were just a few of those ranchers. Ray Cornell built this house at 636 Church Street but owned a ranch southeast of Galt. Cornell lived in the house with his wife, Lida, one of the early Galt switchboard operators and a justice of the peace. Cornell Road is named after Ray Cornell. The house is still there.

