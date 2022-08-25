ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure

Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
Life sentence with parole for part of multistate crime spree

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former fugitive whose January crime spree included burglaries and thefts in Chelan County is now serving a life prison sentence in Idaho. Jesse Robert Spitzer, 31, of Sultan committed a wave of thefts and flights from police in Washington, Idaho and Montana before he was arrested Jan. 27. Last month he pleaded guilty in Kootenai County court to 16 charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery.
