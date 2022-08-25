COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former fugitive whose January crime spree included burglaries and thefts in Chelan County is now serving a life prison sentence in Idaho. Jesse Robert Spitzer, 31, of Sultan committed a wave of thefts and flights from police in Washington, Idaho and Montana before he was arrested Jan. 27. Last month he pleaded guilty in Kootenai County court to 16 charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO