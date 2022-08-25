Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Gridlock forecast in drive to end new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee appeared excited to announce recently that Washington state will follow California’s lead and phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered motor vehicles by 2035. “This is a critical milestone in our climate fight,” Inslee said in a message on social media....
ncwlife.com
Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure
Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
ncwlife.com
Life sentence with parole for part of multistate crime spree
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former fugitive whose January crime spree included burglaries and thefts in Chelan County is now serving a life prison sentence in Idaho. Jesse Robert Spitzer, 31, of Sultan committed a wave of thefts and flights from police in Washington, Idaho and Montana before he was arrested Jan. 27. Last month he pleaded guilty in Kootenai County court to 16 charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery.
