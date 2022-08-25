Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers
Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot
A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Detroit News
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More
Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the Country
The quieter regions of Michigan are filled with hidden gems just waiting to be explored and sometimes the best and most unique places are tucked away in the most unexpected places.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing
Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teenager from out of state drowns in Oakland County lake, officials say
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A teenager from out of state drowned in an Oakland County lake over the weekend, officials said. The incident happened at Sears Lake, which is in the area of West Commerce and Hickory Ridge roads in Milford Township, according to authorities. No foul play is...
Man Sets Fire to Detroit Gas Station After Disagreement With Employee
An angry customer set fire to a gas station convenience store in the Detroit area and the whole thing was caught on camera. The disagreement with the employee occurred because the man didn't like the smell of a cigar that he had purchased from the store. Irate Customer Sets Fire...
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said. The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0