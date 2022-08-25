ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers

Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot

A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Farmington, MI
Business
CBS Detroit

Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General

Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass House#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Bat#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
94.9 WMMQ

Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint

If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing

Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy