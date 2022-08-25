Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes ‘defund the police’
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley is pitching herself as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party in her latest appeal to moderate voters in one of the nation’s most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law enforcement officers at a news conference in Durham on Monday, Beasley announced new legislative priorities to strengthen public safety and mend the frayed relationship between her party and the police force. She also joined other Democratic candidates in distancing herself from the “defund the police” movement — a progressive push to divest funds from police department budgets and reallocate them to social services and other community resources.
KEYT
Georgia Gov. Kemp won’t have to testify to grand jury investigating 2020 election until after midterms
A judge has denied Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempt to quash a subpoena for his testimony before a special grand jury but agreed to delay Kemp’s appearance until after November’s midterm election. Kemp, who was subpoenaed to testify as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’...
KEYT
Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man’s execution last month. The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein. James was put to death July 28 at an Alabama prison for the 1994 shooting death of his former girlfriend. The execution was carried out more than three hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for a stay. State officials have acknowledged that the execution was delayed because it took them time to find a vein. They have declined to comment on the allegations.
KEYT
New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial is set for March for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned. A federal judge on Monday set a schedule for proceedings leading to a tentative trial date for Greg E. Lindberg. Cogburn released Lindberg from a minimum-security prison last month, weeks after an appeals court vacated Lindberg’s convictions from March 2020. The judge also ordered a new trial. Lindberg had been convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. The 4th Circuit panel declared Cogburn had erred by giving jurors misleading instructions before deliberations.
LAW・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Shapiro breaks with Dems on COVID policies in Pa. gov race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation’s worst pandemic in over a century. On the campaign trail, Shapiro’s Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, makes Wolf’s COVID-19 policies — and Shapiro’s defense of them — a source of derision. It is unusual, if not unprecedented, for a Democrat to go against some of the core measures that governors used to contain COVID-19.
KEYT
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, just over two months before the November election. The White House and local labor union leaders Monday said that Biden plans to speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration and also go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade. The White House says Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.” Both states have races for governor and U.S. Senate. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he is looking forward to the visit and will attend the event with Biden.
KEYT
Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in deadly Florida condo collapse
Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building have been awarded more than $70 million in fees. The total awarded by a judge Monday was less than the roughly $100 million attorneys with the 17 law firms had requested. But there were never any guarantees they would be paid after the Champlain Towers South building fell, killing 98 people. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said surviving family members and people who only lost units and property got far more in compensation than is typical in such large class-action cases — and it was settled in only a year’s time.
KEYT
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much has died at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died. Schroeder died Monday, about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
KEYT
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. In a letter to state officials, Regan said the agency determined the waiver is necessary “to minimize or prevent disruption of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers.” The waiver lifts a Clear Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold in the states during summer months to limit ozone pollution. BP said its refinery in Whiting, Indiana experienced an electrical fire Wednesday that led to at least a partial shutdown.
Comments / 0