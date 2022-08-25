The summer season in the Tennessee Valley can best be described as warm and dry. The climatological summer season includes the months of June, July and August. Most locations will end this season off with a deficit of rain and abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. Above is a look at the average temperatures and total rainfall for some locations in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. While the majority of the areas have experienced one of the driest summers on record, Fayetteville has actually seen a good amount of rain. For Huntsville specifically, this summer was the fifth driest on record with a total of 6.15 inches. The driest summer was recorded in 1902 when Huntsville only saw 3.79 inches.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO