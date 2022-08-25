Read full article on original website
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
2022 SugarFest in Arab is making life sweeter
Arab's 2022 SugarFest is set for September 3, with activities for the kids, live music, food and fireworks!
Mixed-use upscale apartment communities changing Huntsville’s landscape
Sam Yeager believes people won’t be able to recognize Huntsville 10 years from now. That is because of a transformation that is taking place downtown, in MidCity and the Research Park Boulevard area. Several mixed-use upscale apartment communities in the planning stages or under construction are changing the look of different parts of the city.
PBR Lockart Smokehouse opening at Bridge Street this fall
Barbecue, beer and bull riding are coming to Bridge Street Town Centre this fall in the form of PBR Lockhart Smokehouse.
msn.com
106 Jefferson Hotel of Huntsville Alabama: History, Luxury, and More
If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Huntsville Alabama, look no further than the 106 Jefferson Hotel! This historic hotel offers guests a chance to experience all that Huntsville has to offer. From its prime location in the heart of downtown to its luxurious accommodations and top-notch service, the 106 Jefferson is sure to please. Here we’ll take a closer look at this amazing hotel!
WHNT-TV
Look Back At This Summer Season
The summer season in the Tennessee Valley can best be described as warm and dry. The climatological summer season includes the months of June, July and August. Most locations will end this season off with a deficit of rain and abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. Above is a look at the average temperatures and total rainfall for some locations in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. While the majority of the areas have experienced one of the driest summers on record, Fayetteville has actually seen a good amount of rain. For Huntsville specifically, this summer was the fifth driest on record with a total of 6.15 inches. The driest summer was recorded in 1902 when Huntsville only saw 3.79 inches.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
WAAY-TV
The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery coming to Huntsville
If you like super-chilled wine and sandwiches, a new café coming to Huntsville may become your go-to spot. The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery plans to open in the Village of Providence in April 2023. This will be the first location in Alabama for the business that got its...
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
Papa Dubi’s Restaurant hosts End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil
Three brothers turn co-owners have a cajun feast boiling up in Marshall County this weekend.
TMZ.com
Viral Internet Star Antoine Dodson Launches New Beer
Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 for his "hide yo kids, hide yo wife" interview, is getting into the adult beverage business ... crafting a beer based on his famous sign-off. Antoine partnered with his local craft brewer, Straight to Ale Brewery, to come up with an American Lager...
Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s. Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
WAAY-TV
'It is a disappointment': Big crowd at U.S. Space & Rocket Center hoped for Artemis I launch
Thousands of people crowded the U.S. Space and Rocket Center early Monday morning to watch the historic Artemis I launch. However, a collective sigh of disappointment could be heard throughout the room as the announcer said the launch had been scrubbed. "It is a disappointment. I'm very excited to see...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Records 5th-Driest Summer On Record
The city of Huntsville has only recorded 6.15 inches of rain this summer which is 5.84 inches below average. We use the months of June, July and August for climate record-keeping purposes. The 6.15 inches of rain makes 2022 the 5th-driest summer on record for the city. The latest drought...
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
WAFF
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Stella at Five Points is set to become the focal point of the historic Old Towne neighborhood. Construction has already begun on the building housing a large retail space and hundreds of apartment units on Pratt Ave. near White St. The ground floor will be...
msn.com
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
Whataburger is coming to Fort Payne
A new Whataburger location is coming to Northeast Alabama!
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Arranges Sale of Assisted Living Community in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living and memory care community in Madison, a suburb of Huntsville. A local ownership group of physicians that originally developed the asset was the seller. The building was not fully stabilized with respect to rental rates or expenses, but was near full occupancy at the close of escrow according to SLIB.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Huntsville, Alabama on Petfinder.
