Kathryn “Kathy” Haas, age 57 of Zimmerman, MN, died on August 26, 2022, at J.A. Wedum Hospice House in Brooklyn Park after a valiant two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. A Visitation will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 2, at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

ZIMMERMAN, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO