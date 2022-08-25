Read full article on original website
Related
kbhbradio.com
Rapid City man claims share of Dakota Cash jackpot
PIERRE, S.D. – While Joel Nielsen’s circumstances during the July 23 Dakota Cash drawing weren’t ideal, that weekend was memorable in more ways than one. The Rapid City resident became the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner Friday when he claimed his half of the $126,442 Dakota Cash jackpot. The other winning ticket as a result of the July drawing was purchased in Watertown.
kbhbradio.com
Bruce Duncan McArthur
Bruce Duncan McArthur May 29, 1944 – August 18, 2022. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our dad and grandpa, Bruce McArthur, on August 18, 2022, at the Monument Health Sturgis Hospital. Bruce was born on May 29, 1944, to Charles McArthur and...
kbhbradio.com
Rapid Valley Structure Fire Held to a Single Alarm
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln , Rapid Valley, unincorporated, Pennington County, South Dakota. First arriving Firefighters found a free burning fire, with a heavy smoke condition, in the...
kbhbradio.com
Dale Brooks
Dale Brooks was born January 14, 1941, in New Underwood, SD, to Marvin and Alice Brooks. He grew up in Philip, SD, with his four brothers; Arlie, Darral, George, and Gary. He graduated from Philip High School in 1959. He then went on to attend Huron College and Black Hills State College on full athletic scholarships. When he wasn’t in school, he would work for his dad driving heavy equipment to build dams. He graduated from Black Hills State College with a degree in secondary education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbhbradio.com
ATV Crash south of Deadwood claims life of 51-year-old male
DEADWOOD, S.D. – One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when...
kbhbradio.com
Truck accident results in hazardous materials spill
BUFFALO, S.D. – The Harding County Sheriff’s office say a truck accident at the junction of Highways 20 and 79 south of Reva has Highway 79 to the 168 junction closed. It was reported that the truck is leaking flammable liquid and the Rapid City Fire Department hazmat team is on scene.
kbhbradio.com
Medical Marijuana licenses and their availability await Meade County voters Tuesday
STURGIS, S.D. – There is a special election in Meade County Tuesday, August 30 – with two issues on the ballot. One issue concerns all Meade County citizens – the other, those who pay into the Rural Meade County Ambulance District. The county-wide issue asks voters whether...
Comments / 0