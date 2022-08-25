Dale Brooks was born January 14, 1941, in New Underwood, SD, to Marvin and Alice Brooks. He grew up in Philip, SD, with his four brothers; Arlie, Darral, George, and Gary. He graduated from Philip High School in 1959. He then went on to attend Huron College and Black Hills State College on full athletic scholarships. When he wasn’t in school, he would work for his dad driving heavy equipment to build dams. He graduated from Black Hills State College with a degree in secondary education.

