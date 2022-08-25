Read full article on original website
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
WATCH: Florida Construction Workers Find Massive 3-Legged Alligator Hiding in One of the Rooms
Once again, Florida continues to provide us with crazy encounters with wild animals as construction workers found a three-legged alligator hiding in a room of a new home. A TikToker captured two videos that have gone viral of wranglers attempting to remove the gator from the new construction site. Let’s just say it wasn’t easy work wrangling in the huge reptile.
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose, Interrupting Nearby Wedding
When you have your wedding ceremony in a national park or any wild land, you have to come to terms with the fact that natural elements might steal the show. For this couple that wed in Glacier National Park, they happened to have a grizzly bear enjoying a late summer snack on the other side of the lake.
A dangerous invasive species of giant lizard in Florida
Some very interesting animals are roaming in our world, one of which is this dog-sized lizard that has become an internet sensation. A new invasive species of dog-sized lizard called Tegus.
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Fearless Hunting Dog Scares off Giant Grizzly Bear
Dogs are great for many things: companionship, loyalty, and memories. However, in some cases, they can be terrific protectors. In this viral clip, an incredibly brave hunting dog scares off a giant grizzly bear in an open pasture. The clip starts the huge bear walks up. The dog rolls around...
Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered
The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life
A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
The Ancient Monkey Puzzle Tree Outlasted Dinosaurs. Now It's Facing Extinction.
Monkey puzzle trees or araucaria araucana, are only known to grow in Chile and Argentina, along the slopes of Patagonia’s volcanos. Due to increased human habitat encroachment, fires, and overgrazing, the forest habitat for the monkey puzzle tree grows has rapidly shrunk. The extinction of this ancient tree poses...
Caught on camera: Watch bears surprise humans in the most unusual places
From hot tubs to kitchen counters, these videos prove a bear's gotta do what a bear's gotta do. And no one's going to stop them.
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
If you need to know how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, we hear you. As much as we love bees and understand their crucial importance to our world, seeing them swarm around your hummingbird feeder can be a bit annoying, if not quite dangerous. After all, your reason for installing a hummingbird feeder in the first place was to watch hummingbirds not bees. What's to be done?
A shrinking Lake Powell could herald an even worse water crisis in the Southwest's future
As climate change worsens, Americans who live in the Southwest will be hit very, very hard: experts predict that large cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas are going to be uninhabitable within decades, as will the surrounding metropolitan areas in their home states of Arizona and Nevada. Those regions are expected to overheat, like an oven with a temperature that constantly rises; by contrast, as the water cycle intensifies, there is apt to be more flash floods like the ones which already occurred in St. Louis, Mo. and throughout the state of Kentucky.
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication the armored “living fossils” may be reproducing in that state for the first time in a half-century. “It’s exciting because it’s confirmation that they are becoming...
Invasive Axis Deer Are Destroying Hawaiian Ecology
Axis deer are deceptively cute — with giant doe eyes, spotted fur, and long, gorgeous antlers (on males), they appear to be dainty and harmless creatures. But for the island's natural resources, its ecosystems, and farmers across Maui County, axis deer have been deemed a serious burden. The species,...
Moment Rescued Elephant Walked Without Chains for the First Time in 50 Years Is So Moving
Businesses that exploit and profit off the suffering of animals are awful, and unfortunately, they are prevalent across the globe. There are groups and individuals who do their best to help these animals and free them from their suffering, like this man who came to the rescue of one elephant in south Asia.
Shoes to go with the tux: Penguin at San Diego Zoo is fitted with orthopedic footwear
Lucas, a 4-year-old member of the San Diego Zoo's African penguin colony, needs special gear to deal with a degenerative condition called bumblefoot.
4 critically endangered animals and how the world is protecting them
Humans share the planet with animals of all shapes and sizes. In a world teeming with life, people sometimes forget that many wild animals struggle to survive. Critically endangered species illustrate how easily an entire population of creatures can disappear when threatened. Factors such as habitat loss, poaching, disease, and more present major obstacles for wildlife, but there are solutions. Learn more about some of the world’s critically endangered animals and how groups like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) work to protect them. List 4 critically endangered animals and how the world is protecting them Amur leopardsThe striking Amur leopard faces an uphill...
Sister Bears Were Forced to Perform in a Ukrainian Circus. Now, They Roam Around Lush Land
After spending 24 long years in a Ukrainian circus, Masha and Lora, sister bears, were finally set free! These sisters were victims of the circus industry for the majority of their lives. They were split up into two separate cages right next to each other and were so close that they could smell and hear one another but were not able to interact with each other.
