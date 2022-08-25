The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO