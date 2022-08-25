Read full article on original website
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rentBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NY1
When do pools and beaches close? An end-of-summer guide
All things must pass, and summer is no exception. But while fall is fast approaching, there are still a few weeks left to enjoy the city’s warm-weather activities. From swimming to Shakespeare in the Park, here’s when the five boroughs’ slate of summer attractions will wrap up.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
William Greenberg Desserts Opens on Upper West Side
The Upper West Side has got to be a glorious place for the cookie monster. Already flush with some of the best cookies in the country, August 26 marked the addition of another: William Greenberg Desserts, an Upper East Side staple which has crossed the park to open an outpost at 285 Amsterdam Ave, between 73rd and 74th streets (formerly home to Jacques Torres).
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
NYC public schools menu for 2022-2023: A look at what students will be offered, including meatless Mondays and vegan Fridays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The largest school system in the nation has made changes to its meal plan for all New York City public school students to stay on par with Mayor Eric Adams’ effort to serve healthier food in city schools. Mondays and Fridays will be meatless. While...
Washington Examiner
NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border
The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
Risk of displacement grows as rent hikes strike city housing
The city recently released a displacement risk map, as rent hikes and other housing issues are increasing risk around the city.
New President Welcomed Across Campuses
Over the summer, Fordham hosted a coffee reception at both the Rose Hill and Lincoln Center campuses to welcome Fordham University’s 33rd President Tania Tetlow, J.D. These welcome events were some of the university’s community members’ first times meeting the new president in person, as she was finishing her term as Loyola University New Orleans’ president prior to assuming office on July 1.
msn.com
Zeldin Nabs Support from Political Org That Once Backed de Blasio for NYC Mayor
A bipartisan political group that once supported former Mayor Bill de Blasio during his first City Hall run is throwing its weight behind Long Island GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. The New Era Democrats (NED), which still has pictures of their...
Montclair warns of jury duty scam
If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
