New York City, NY

NY1

When do pools and beaches close? An end-of-summer guide

All things must pass, and summer is no exception. But while fall is fast approaching, there are still a few weeks left to enjoy the city’s warm-weather activities. From swimming to Shakespeare in the Park, here’s when the five boroughs’ slate of summer attractions will wrap up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

William Greenberg Desserts Opens on Upper West Side

The Upper West Side has got to be a glorious place for the cookie monster. Already flush with some of the best cookies in the country, August 26 marked the addition of another: William Greenberg Desserts, an Upper East Side staple which has crossed the park to open an outpost at 285 Amsterdam Ave, between 73rd and 74th streets (formerly home to Jacques Torres).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border

The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

New President Welcomed Across Campuses

Over the summer, Fordham hosted a coffee reception at both the Rose Hill and Lincoln Center campuses to welcome Fordham University’s 33rd President Tania Tetlow, J.D. These welcome events were some of the university’s community members’ first times meeting the new president in person, as she was finishing her term as Loyola University New Orleans’ president prior to assuming office on July 1.
MANHATTAN, NY
Montclair Local

Montclair warns of jury duty scam

If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

