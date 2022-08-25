ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where will Steelers LB T.J. Watt rank on NFL Top 100?

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
The NFL Network has released who their Top 20 players for 2022 are but you have to wait until the weekend to see what order the names fall in. The only member of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the list is outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Watt is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the best pass rusher in the game. But does the rest of the league hold Watt is as high of a regard as Steelers fans do? Looking at the list below he is facing some stiff competition.

Cast your vote and let us know how high you think Watt will be ranked. And be sure to comment below which spot you think Watt ends up in.

