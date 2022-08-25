ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Sylvester Stallone's wife files for divorce after 25 years

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlhmU_0hVTV6VO00

Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The petition was filed last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple owns a home.

She is seeking exclusive use of their home in Florida — they own another in California — and has asked to have her name changed back to Jennifer Flavin. She also is asking for a greater share of their assets, alleging the actor deliberately squandered money that should be available to her.

Stallone has yet to file his response to the divorce petition, and an email to a representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The couple's three daughters are all adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve.

Sylvester Stallone, 76, star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises, married Jennifer Stallone, 54, a businesswoman and former model, in London in 1997.

They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and later reconciling.

It was the third marriage for Sylvester Stallone, who was last married to his “Rocky IV” co-star Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987. It was Jennifer Stallone's first marriage.

Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Frank Is Making His Support Clear Amid Divorce

It seems as though Sylvester Stallone is leaning on his support system during his unexpected divorce. The actor's brother, Frank Stallone, 72, recently shared on his personal Instagram account a childhood photo of himself and the Rocky star, 76. “Brothers till the end! Enough said,” Frank captioned the snap adding the hashtags, “#brotherhood #loyalty #trust #family #god #country.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
People

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce

Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage

Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?

ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone’s Comments About His Wife Leaving Him Months Before Divorce Resurface

Prior to his now-estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce after 25 years together, Sylvester Stallone opened up about how he really felt about the marriage. During a February 2022 appearance on their daughters’ podcast Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin spoke about their marriage of more than two decades. “If she was out of my life, it would be mass suicide,” Stallone admitted. “Which infers that I have multiple personalities.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Fiery fight over dog broke up Sylvester Stallone’s 25-year marriage: report

Man’s best friend turned wife’s worst nightmare. Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce after she and Sylvester Stallone had a massive fight over their new Rottweiler, sources told TMZ Wednesday. Stallone, 76, apparently wanted the pooch, whose name is Dwight, for “protection for their family.” However, Flavin wasn’t on board with adding another dog to the family. Instead of compromising, they “fiercely stuck to their positions.” The damning dog argument allegedly led to “an extremely heated argument that brought up other issues” in their marriage, although it didn’t appear to be “marriage-enders” at the time. Unfortunately for both Flavin, 54, and their marriage, the “Rocky” star...
PETS
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sylvester Stallone’s Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce: ‘I Will Always Cherish’ Our Time

Speaking out. Jennifer Flavin confirmed her split from Sylvester Stallone after news broke that she filed for divorce earlier this month. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the 54-year-old model told People in a statement on Wednesday, August 24.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

