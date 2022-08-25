Read full article on original website
Schmidt condemns disruption of in-person class early in pandemic
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
News From the Oil Patch: Federal grants to help plug abandoned wells
The government awarded $560 million in grants to 24 states to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, including several in our area. The Kansas Corporation Commission last week announced its plans for the first $25 million from last year's infrastructure bill. The eight target projects include 31 abandoned wells in Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties, and another 22 wells in Pratt and Barber counties. The KCC is expecting future grants adding another $33 million to the state's well-plugging fund, which has already plugged more than 11,000 wells. The first eight target projects include plans to plug a total of 2,352 wells. Of those, 2,247 are in eastern Kansas. There are also 52 wells in projects at or near the Colorado border. According to the announcement, this is only a partial solution. The state will still need to collect industry fees to pay for continuing efforts to find and plug abandoned wells.
NW Kan. counties eligible for assistance to combat opioids
Gov. Laura Kelly last week announced $3.2 million in grants that will be used to assist rural first responders combatting opioid abuse. The grants will fund training regarding carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose. “The opioid crisis impacts families across Kansas, which is why it’s...
KDHE: 67 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 20 to 26. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County is along several northwest Kansas counties in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below).
Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors
KANSAS CITY (AP) —More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Betting on the farm
The biggest bets aren’t made at a card table, racetrack or during the Super Bowl. Instead, they happen every day on farms and ranches across the country. While most bettors place their hopes (and a few dollars) on a single event, those who grow our food face a successive series of wagers with the fate of the farm in the balance.
Kan. mental health hospitals so overcrowded patients wait in halls
TOPEKA — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or yelled...
Q&A organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6
OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results.
Schmidt: Leaders need to 'step up' on special education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants to bring everyone together on special education funding in the next session of the Legislature, if he is elected governor in November. "I think special ed funding is the next area," Schmidt said. "We have to bring policy makers, educators,...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Kan. teen hospitalized after car strikes KDOT signs on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Jesse A. Lopez, 18, Dodge City was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Toulon Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck a KDOT...
