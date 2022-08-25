ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
suzannemcc
3d ago

I don’t want to have to pay for other peoples loans!!!! Since when did we officially become a socialist country? I’m trying to save money up for my kids college and now I have to pay higher taxes because we’re not going to make these people pay off their loans???? Arghhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

Sharon Kendall Moyer
3d ago

not canceled....biden can't do that...instead using the heros act set up for military...they will switched over to tax payer money....

