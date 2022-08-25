Read full article on original website
suzannemcc
3d ago
I don’t want to have to pay for other peoples loans!!!! Since when did we officially become a socialist country? I’m trying to save money up for my kids college and now I have to pay higher taxes because we’re not going to make these people pay off their loans???? Arghhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Sharon Kendall Moyer
3d ago
not canceled....biden can't do that...instead using the heros act set up for military...they will switched over to tax payer money....
Lyness: Inflation Relief on Way to Hoosier Taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law supported by State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison). Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Lyness said unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state's surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.
Student loan forgiveness: What Hoosiers need to know
Now that President Biden’s long-awaited announcement on student loan forgiveness has been made, our team is fielding calls from students and families across the state. They want to know exactly what the announcement means for them, any next steps they must take, how to manage remaining debt balances, and how to best fund their education moving forward.
Queen of Free: Navigating student loan forgiveness and maximizing unexpected funds
INDIANAPOLIS — Last week's student loan foregiveness announcement came on the heels of Indiana residents beginning to see the state tax refunds the General Assembly approved during their special session. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, said on 13Sunrise that the windfalls these two events provide may help you...
Will Indiana’s new abortion law affect contraceptives? Law takes effect Sept. 15
Indiana’s new law bans abortion in almost all cases and does not involve explicit language discussing contraceptives or the morning-after pill. Several members of the Indiana Two-Way were curious about how the bill may implicitly affect the availability of contraceptives, particularly IUDs and Plan B. Jennifer Drobac is a...
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
The first round of refunds for millions of Indiana taxpayers being sent this week
The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that taxpayers in the state are already receiving $200 in their bank accounts from a tax refund check announced earlier this year. The checks are part of the second relief plan of $200 for individuals and $400 for married couples which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5.
Here's why Indiana teachers are leaving the classroom for good
INDIANAPOLIS — There is no secret that this school year has presented a challenge for school districts in Indiana to staff their classrooms. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill pointed out that not just teachers are in short supply, but also support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
Indiana coronavirus updates: Government to pause free COVID test orders Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panel of IU faculty and staff speak out against SB 1
Seven IU Bloomington faculty and staff members held a panel Friday to help people understand the near total abortion ban passed by state lawmakers earlier this month. One audience member asked what the ban’s exception meant in cases where the mother’s life or health are at risk. Senator...
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
Walmart makes $75M investment in Indiana stores
The nation’s largest retailer has big plans for Indiana. Walmart says a $75 million investment this year around Indiana will include physical improvements to stores and also enhancements to pickup, delivery and online offerings. Jessica Villanueva, Walmart Regional General Manager has more.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in IN, KY, & IL
Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
