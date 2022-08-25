ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MiddleEasy

Nate Diaz Makes USADA Wait Around While He Smokes Marijuana In Front Of Them

Nate Diaz and weed smoking seem to go hand in hand, but in front of USADA?. There have been many strange stories told by UFC fighters about their encounters with the U.S Anti-Doing Agency (USADA) but Nate Diaz may take the cake. The USADA was put in place by the UFC to perform random drug testing on athletes both in and out of competition. Often USADA agents will arrive at a fighter’s house, gym, or anywhere really, unannounced and must take either blood or urine. On Friday one of these agents was met with a surprise when he paid Nate Diaz a visit.
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview

Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
MiddleEasy

Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip

Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
MMA Fighting

BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling

MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Parents Admission

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism from people online for her racy golf outfits. Spiranac had a message for the haters on Sunday night. Watching the VMAs, the former professional golfer pointed out some hypocrisy. "I think it’s hilarious parents get mad at me...
MiddleEasy

Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight ‘D–khead’ Jon Jones, Thinks ‘Nerds Behind Computers’ Are Writing Him Off

Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
MiddleEasy

Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Retired Because UFC ‘Didn’t Keep A Promise’

Zabit Magomedsharipov opened up about his decision to retire. The 31-year-old has no plans of coming back to fighting at this point. After being unbeaten for nine years, Zabit Magomedsharipov surprisingly never fought inside the octagon at least once since 2019. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night 163 where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision. From then on, nothing progressed for the Russian MMA fighter, prompting him to call it a career earlier this year.
mmanews.com

Rockhold Explains What Contributed To UFC 278 Fatigue

Luke Rockhold has explained what he feels contributed to his fatigue in his UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa. The former middleweight champion gave it his all in the bout, ensuring a memorable final outing for his fans. One of the main contributing factors that was picked up on was Rockhold’s apparent lack of stamina, as he looked winded early on. As many later correctly guessed, the event’s location in Utah made things difficult.
MMA Fighting

Cain Velasquez lawyer suggests former UFC champion could take stand in potential trial: ‘He wants the truth to come out’

Cain Velasquez’s team is optimistic about the fighter’s chances should he go to trial. The two-time UFC heavyweight champion recently pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a Feb. 28 incident that include attempted murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. Velasquez was arrested in Santa Clara, Calif., and is accused of chasing and firing upon a vehicle carrying alleged child molester Harry Goularte.
