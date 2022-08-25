Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz Makes USADA Wait Around While He Smokes Marijuana In Front Of Them
Nate Diaz and weed smoking seem to go hand in hand, but in front of USADA?. There have been many strange stories told by UFC fighters about their encounters with the U.S Anti-Doing Agency (USADA) but Nate Diaz may take the cake. The USADA was put in place by the UFC to perform random drug testing on athletes both in and out of competition. Often USADA agents will arrive at a fighter’s house, gym, or anywhere really, unannounced and must take either blood or urine. On Friday one of these agents was met with a surprise when he paid Nate Diaz a visit.
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 results: Christine Ferea obliterates Taylor Starling in 47 seconds to retain title
Christine Ferea’s experience and power crushed Taylor Starling in the main event of Saturday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event. The women’s flyweight title fight capped off BKFC 28, which took place at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Ferea came out absolutely on fire and...
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview
Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
Hasbulla Delivers a Jab to the Chin of NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal in Video Clip
Hasbulla Magomedov, the small-statured social media star has taken the internet by storm with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The Russian star’s rise to fame came at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His hilarious taunting of UFC stars including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor and Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has made him a sensation among MMA fans. Since his emergence, the world has come down with Hasbulla fever including three-time NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal. In a video uploaded by @HasbullaHive on Twitter, the pint-sized star lands a jab on the 7’1″ tall NBA world champion in a playful fashion.
PWMania
Former WWE Writer Admits He Was Wrong, Triple H Was Right About CM Punk After Recent Backstage AEW Reports
Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows pro wrestling. And pro wrestling personalities. Freddie Prinze Jr. backed up this claim during a recent installment of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast. While talking about CM Punk’s rumored issues behind-the-scenes in AEW on the latest episode of his weekly pro...
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
Ex-UFC Star John Dodson KO’s Opponent In Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut At BKFC 28
John Dodson stopped his fellow former UFC fighter Ryan Benoit in the first round of their BKFC 28 bout. “The Magician” was able to pull off a remarkable performance in his BKFC debut. Former UFC fighters John Dodson and Ryan Benoit came in at the Rio Rancho Events Center...
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling
MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
Joe Rogan Disagrees Holly Holm’s Head Kick On Ronda Is ‘Close Second’ To Leon Edwards’ KO Win Over Kamaru Usman
Joe Rogan told Aaron Rodgers why Leon Edwards’ head kick KO on Kamaru Usman is the greatest in history. The UFC commentator pointed out reasons why Holly Holm’s head kick on Ronda Rousey is not close to being second. It is no surprise that long-time UFC color commentator...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Parents Admission
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism from people online for her racy golf outfits. Spiranac had a message for the haters on Sunday night. Watching the VMAs, the former professional golfer pointed out some hypocrisy. "I think it’s hilarious parents get mad at me...
GOLF・
Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight ‘D–khead’ Jon Jones, Thinks ‘Nerds Behind Computers’ Are Writing Him Off
Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
Dan Hooker Gives Israel Adesanya The ‘Feeling of Getting Dropped’ in Training Exercise
No. 13 ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker recently appeared on the Between Two Beers podcast on YouTube to discuss a multitude of things from his 13-year career as a mixed martial artist. During the conversation, Hooker was asked about footage of himself training with the reigning UFC middleweight world champion...
Ben Askren Blasts Jorge Masvidal Over Call For Title Shot With Leon Edwards
Ben Askren took a shot at Jorge Masvidal for expressing a desire to fight for the welterweight title against Leon Edwards. “Funky” pointed out reasons why “Gamebred” shouldn’t get the nod. Now that Leon Edwards has been hailed the new welterweight king, Kamaru Usman’s past opponents...
Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Retired Because UFC ‘Didn’t Keep A Promise’
Zabit Magomedsharipov opened up about his decision to retire. The 31-year-old has no plans of coming back to fighting at this point. After being unbeaten for nine years, Zabit Magomedsharipov surprisingly never fought inside the octagon at least once since 2019. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night 163 where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision. From then on, nothing progressed for the Russian MMA fighter, prompting him to call it a career earlier this year.
mmanews.com
Rockhold Explains What Contributed To UFC 278 Fatigue
Luke Rockhold has explained what he feels contributed to his fatigue in his UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa. The former middleweight champion gave it his all in the bout, ensuring a memorable final outing for his fans. One of the main contributing factors that was picked up on was Rockhold’s apparent lack of stamina, as he looked winded early on. As many later correctly guessed, the event’s location in Utah made things difficult.
MMA Fighting
Cain Velasquez lawyer suggests former UFC champion could take stand in potential trial: ‘He wants the truth to come out’
Cain Velasquez’s team is optimistic about the fighter’s chances should he go to trial. The two-time UFC heavyweight champion recently pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a Feb. 28 incident that include attempted murder, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. Velasquez was arrested in Santa Clara, Calif., and is accused of chasing and firing upon a vehicle carrying alleged child molester Harry Goularte.
