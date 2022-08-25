EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive contract with Raytheon Australia to deliver force-level Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for Australia’s LAND 555 Phase 6 program. The chassis-based EW systems will include an array of plug-in cards and mission software, including wideband Software Defined Radios (SDR) and EW application software, enabling electronic support (ES) for signal detection and electronic attack (EA) jamming techniques. The new EW systems will be fitted to Bushmaster vehicles and will be interoperable with EW systems acquired by the RAAF, Royal Australian Navy, and other members of the Five Eyes community including the US Army. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005349/en/ Protected Mobility Electronic Warfare Vehicle (PMEWV) variant of the Bushmaster. (Photo: Business Wire)

