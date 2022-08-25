SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan has a name and number that separate him from the Arizona Coyotes' other top prospects, but that's nothing new for him. No matter where the 20-year-old forward prospect has played hockey growing up in suburban Phoenix, he was accompanied by the anticipation and expectation that came with being the son of Coyotes icon Shane Doan.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO