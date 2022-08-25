Read full article on original website
NHL
Three questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins
Keeping core together, Jarry status as No. 1 goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Was keeping the...
NHL
Three questions facing Philadelphia Flyers
How new coach Tortorella mixes with roster among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How do the special teams...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Defensemen
Whether it's breaking up a big play, setting up a goal or scoring on the power play, some defensemen can do it all. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 defensemen in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the third of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
NHL
Officiating could provide path to NHL for sons of Stanley Cup champions
BUFFALO -- Growing up in an NHL family, the desire to make it to the League often can be a strong pull. For several at this year's NHL Exposure Combine, they're working towards realizing that dream, but as an on-ice official. The combine, held annually at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo,...
NHL
Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenseman Joseph will compete for spot; Puustinen likely to begin season in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to NHL.com. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL
Ducks prospect Mintyukov taking advantage of opportunity in North America
IRVINE, Calif. -- Pavel Mintyukov was not quite 17 years old when he arrived in North America from Russia with all the tools to make himself an NHL prospect. He just needed to refine and display his skills. After sitting out his first season in North America because of the...
NHL
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tkachuk could be top 25 player; Chabot is bounce-back candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Ottawa Senators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut
COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
NHL
Three questions facing Ottawa Senators
Improving offensive production, defenseman depth among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Have the Senators made enough moves to...
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Couturier among bounce-back candidates; Atkinson can benefit from reunion with Tortorella. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Philadelphia Flyers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Patrik Laine
Superstar winger became a fan favorite last year for what he did on and off the ice. Birth date: April 19, 1998 (age 24) Contract: Signed through 2025-26 season (Four years remaining until UFA status) Blue Jackets fans got the full Patrik Laine experience a season ago. After he struggled...
NHL
Josh Doan working to carve his own path with Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan has a name and number that separate him from the Arizona Coyotes' other top prospects, but that's nothing new for him. No matter where the 20-year-old forward prospect has played hockey growing up in suburban Phoenix, he was accompanied by the anticipation and expectation that came with being the son of Coyotes icon Shane Doan.
NHL
Inside look at Ottawa Senators
Add Giroux, DeBrincat to boost offense in push for first playoff berth since 2017. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Ottawa Senators. The time is now for the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: 3...
NHL
Stars' ageless wonder is showing no signs of slowing down
The 38-year-old is a driving force on the club's top line, and could take on an even bigger role in 2022-23 2021-22 stats: 27 goals, 54 assists and 81 points in 82 games. Contract: One year remaining with cap hit of $5.5 million and performance bonuses that could push the total to $6 million.
NHL
Devils prospect Foote pushing to make opening night roster
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nolan Foote has every intention of securing a spot on the opening night roster for the New Jersey Devils. The 21-year-old left wing (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 55 games for Utica of the American Hockey League last season. He had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 24 AHL games in 2020-21.
NHL
VGK Acquire Goaltender Adin Hill From the San Jose Sharks
VEGAS (August 29, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 29, that the team has acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Hill, a native of British Columbia, spent the 2021-22...
NHL
Coyotes Name Lee Stempniak as Director of Player Development
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have named Lee Stempniak as the team's Director of Player Development. "We are very pleased to name Lee as our new director of player development," said Armstrong. "Lee was a hard-working player who had a very good career. He understands what it takes to get to the NHL and we are confident that he will do an excellent job developing our players."
NHL
Color of Hockey: Vilgrains speaking out for inclusion, against racism
Former NHL forward, daughter teaming up to advocate diversity in game. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL forward Claude Vilgrain and his daughter Cassandra Vilgrain, who is social & media coordinator at Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the parent company of the Calgary Flames.
