CHESTER — In the best of times, and the Philadelphia Union have had some good times of late, the responsibility of taking penalty kicks can be fraught. There’s a hierarchy, based on who earned the penalty, who is best at converting them, who is on the field at any given time, plus a stew of interpersonal dynamics and unwritten rules. But it’s imperfect and left to the discretion of players, who are adults – adults whose end-of-year salary negotiations are affected by the number in the goal column.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO