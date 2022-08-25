Read full article on original website
Finnair and Qatar Airways annouce a partnership – new services ahead
Finnair and Qatar Airways have signed an agreement to establish a long-term strategic cooperation between Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen and Doha. Finnair Airbus A330-300 – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. These services will be supported by a codeshare agreement with shared passenger and cargo capacity between both airlines. Customers...
Miles and Points On Sale — August 29 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
Passengers ‘abandoned in the Atlantic’ after London flight diverts to Bermuda
Bank holiday travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert due to a possible mechanical issue.American Airlines has apologised after flight AA83 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday (29 August), landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.Passenger Jonathan Lo recalled the captain announcing he could “smell smoke” in the cockpit before landing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Review: Lufthansa Senator Lounge New York (JFK)
The Lufthansa Senator Lounge in New York for Star Alliance Gold members feels like you are in a Lufthansa hub. It’s a great lounge to wait for your flight in an otherwise chaotic terminal. In This Post:. Lufthansa Senator Lounge JFK Review. Location + Hours + Access. The lounge...
TRIP REPORT: Feeling Finnair – 160 Tier Points Down, 160 To Go
3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…. Finnair AY1332 London Heathrow to Helsinki Airport (Business Class) Finnair AY1337 Helskini to London Heathrow (Business Class) 160 Tier Points Down, 160 To Go. Tier points or mileage runs are always what you make of them – whilst some...
Wow: United Airlines Flight Taxied for 6 Hours, Refueled, Taxied Again and then Canceled
Passengers on this United Airlines flight were on the plane for more than 8 hours – and never left the ground. Here is what happened on this flight. For passengers on United flight UA 1910 on August 22, it must have seemed like the flight would never start – and it didn’t. It must have seemed like they were going nowhere – and they were correct. Here is a look at what happened on this flight that spent over 8 hours on the taxiway.
DIGITALABO: 10.000 AVIOS um 141 Euro
Mit einem The Spectator Digitalabo holt man sich viele Avios …. Es ist wieder Zeit für ein Digitalabo. Ein Spectator Abo bringt 10.000 Meilen. 10.000 Avios kauft man also so für 141 Euro. (14,10 Euro / 1.000 Meilen) Die Bedingungen:. “This offer is for new subscribers only and...
Win A $3,000 Vrbo Stay + $1,000 In Expedia Rewards!
Vrbo is running the SEIZE THE SUMMER Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a $3,000 Vrbo stay and $1,000 in Expedia Rewards!. I don’t believe that we’ve ever booked a room with Vrbo. I’d love to win this prize and give the booking site a try. (It would also be nice to have $1,000 in Expedia Rewards.)
Great Deal: Get 40% Off TripIt Pro – a Great Service for Travelers
Now is your chance to get TripIt Pro at a 40% discount! This is one of the best discounts they have and opens a lot of great features for the traveler. If you travel much at all, you probably have TripIt. While TripIt is pretty great by itself, TripIt Pro unlocks a whole lot of other features that are prefect for the traveler that wants to know what’s going on.
Amex Offers: Spend $500 get $100 back at Hyatt Hotels & Resorts Mexico
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (27th August)
It’s the end of a week – and in England and Wales, the start of the Bank Holiday Weekend. It’s therefore time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. The former Smithfield Commonwealth Games Site (or what a lot of us knew as the wholesale markets)
Airplane Art – Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i taxing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i taxing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in classic Blue, Yellow and White after it completed the transatlantic journey from Frankfurt Airport. Lufthansa operates a fleet of 19...
