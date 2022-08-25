ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
Daily Mail

Jared Kushner has thyroid surgery: Trump's son-in-law goes under the knife at the Mayo Clinic after he revealing in his memoir that he had cancer at the White House

Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner had surgery a second time late last week to treat an apparent recurrence of thyroid cancer, a person close to Kushner said on Tuesday. The news comes weeks after Kushner was spotted with wife Ivanka Trump in Rochester, Minnesota as they visited the Mayo Clinic for a check up on the status of his thyroid cancer.
