ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#2016 Election#Election Fraud#Republicans#The White House#The Epoch Times#Maga
The Hill

DOJ details path of obstruction culminating in search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

When federal authorities came to Mar-a-Lago in June to retrieve classified materials stored there, former President Trump greeted FBI agents and said, “Whatever you need, just let us know.” But the Justice Department’s second visit to Trump’s Florida home would not be their last — with authorities contending the Trump team instead sought to conceal…
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
qudach.com

Memo To Democrats: It’s The Health Care, Stupid

New polling from 1 of the Democratic Party’s largest ace PACs has a wide connection for the enactment arsenic they participate the homestretch of the 2022 midterm elections: wellness care, wellness care, wellness care. The survey of voters successful large battleground states conducted by Priorities USA and Data for...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy