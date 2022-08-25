COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (1-0-1) knocked off the Mustangs of Cal Poly (0-2-0) 3-0 Sunday in the final game of the 2022 Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Dayton was the event winner after knocking off South Carolina earlier in the day, 4-2, to go 2-0 in the event. The Buckeyes finished second followed by South Carolina (0-1-1) and Cal Poly.

