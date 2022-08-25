ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Seventh on the 2022 CGA Team Academic List

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The College Gymnastics Association (CGA) announced its top-10 academic teams and individual All-America Scholar-Athletes. Ohio State ranked seventh as a team as it finished the school year with a 3.180 GPA. Ten individuals were named 2022 First Team All-America Scholar-Athletes, while two were named to the second team.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Rookies Lead the Way in Win Over Cal Poly

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (1-0-1) knocked off the Mustangs of Cal Poly (0-2-0) 3-0 Sunday in the final game of the 2022 Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Dayton was the event winner after knocking off South Carolina earlier in the day, 4-2, to go 2-0 in the event. The Buckeyes finished second followed by South Carolina (0-1-1) and Cal Poly.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

No. 7 Buckeyes Fall in Four Sets to No. 2 Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-2) fell to No. 2 Texas in four sets (25-23, 18-25, 20-25, 13-25) in front of the second-straight sold-out Covelli crowd on Saturday evening. Ohio State fought off Texas’ comeback attempts to secure the first set win. The Longhorns responded...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy