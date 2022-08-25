ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Driver charged after hitting, killing 13-year-old girl with truck, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Correction: FOX13 originally reported that the girl was 12 years old, as reported by police. FOX13 has updated this story to reflect that she was 13. According to her family, she was born on 08/02/2009

A day after a young girl died after being run over by a white pickup truck on Winchester Road, the driver of that truck was charged, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said 34-year-old Luciano Ramirez Perez was arrested in connection to the young girl’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsVvL_0hVT9kD400

That child was Tai’ana Stribling, her family told FOX13.

According to police, Stribling ran into lanes of traffic around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24.

Perez, driving a 1998 white Ford F-250, struck Stribling, according to MPD. The 13-year-old girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive her injuries, police said.

Memphis Police said Perez did stay on the scene but that he had no driver’s license and no insurance on his F-250.

Perez was arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled and no driver’s license, both misdemeanors. He has since bonded out of jail, according to court records.

Stribling was identified by the executive director of Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee as a student of Wooddale Middle School.

Comments / 15

Big D.
5d ago

There are no crossing guards, school zone speeding signs, police or anything to help our children. Winchester is one of the busiest streets in this city and we can't get a few officers there for a few hours a day to secure our kids safety. Don't have this problem with our tax dollars in G'Town or C'ville and their schools...

Reply
13
SayItAintSo
5d ago

Whyyyy would a 12-13 year old run into lanes of traffic. He should only be charge with driving without insurance/license. He stayed. He didn't try to flee.

Reply(1)
8
Jon Wilson
5d ago

He made himself a easy target for severe penalties, if he was licensed and insured he wouldn't even have gone to jail.

Reply
5
 

localmemphis.com

Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member. One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cash, clothing stolen from Village Mart on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the Village Mart on East Shelby Drive was burglarized shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. An employee said a group of men managed to break into the business and steal cash and clothing. This business is just one of many across the city to be targeted by thieves, a trend that’s on a steep incline. “They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

Teen dead, second victim injured during Tennessee double shooting

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a double late-night shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. It happened in the Raleigh neighborhood just after midnight Monday, Memphis police told FOX13 Memphis. A second victim, also identified as a female, was taken to a local hospital. Her age was not released, and she is...
MEMPHIS, TN
