San Antonio, TX

10 Things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 26 2022 include Hot Wheels Monster Truck live, Family Skate Night, and more!

 4 days ago
Labor Day events in San Antonio for 2022 – Enjoy the long weekend with this list of things to do & fun activities!

San Antonio Labor Day weekend 2022 is almost here, and the city is preparing for an exciting and fun long weekend to come!. Labor Day is customarily observed as the unofficial end of summer when families start to pack up their summer homes and head home, while American beaches close for the year. But, this does not mean that the fun stops, as Labor Day events in San Antonio start and people start getting busy with their plans for the perfect Labor Day weekend in San Antonio.
Top 10 Intriguing Haunted Hotels In San Antonio Tx

Staying in haunted hotels in San Antonio Tx may seem the least likely option to make you feel scared. But, they are packed with apt horror-inducing ingredients. This may be a surprise since San Antonio is one of the most populated cities in the United States that offers a good balance of urban and suburban vibe. It has bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.
What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other

People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
Local Pizzeria Celebrates One of America’s Favorite Food Holidays

Local Pizzeria, Volare Italian Restaurant, Celebrates National Cheese Pizza Day. Volare Italian Restaurant offers up a tasty deal for National Cheese Pizza Day! This pizzeria eatery, located at 3902 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy, is offering a tasty special in celebration of National Cheese Pizza Day on Monday, September 5th from 11am-9pm.
Magik Theatre San Antonio presents – Selena Maria Sings!

Witness an inspiring story of passion unfold as Magik Theatre San Antonio brings to life Selena Maria Sings — a story of music, family, immense love, and the strength it takes to be yourself. Buy your tickets to this wonderful show from September 10 – October 2, 2022, and be reminded of how wonderful and encouraging it feels to pursue your dreams!
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes

AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
Mondays are for Movie Night at Las Palmas Library

Celebrate making it through your Monday with a screening of Black Panther at San Antonio Public Library’s Las Palmas branch. The 2018 film starring Chadwick Boseman is playing as part of the library’s summer movie series. Families are welcome to bring snacks to enjoy during the event. Admission is free. Monday, 5:30-7:45 p.m.515 Castroville Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

