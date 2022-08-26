ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Glee" Star Heather Morris Claimed That J.Lo Sent Home All The Virgos At A Dance Audition

By Natasha Jokic
 5 days ago

Sorry, Virgos: Apparently, J.Lo doesn't want you as one of her backup dancers.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

How did we get to this revelation? So, you might be familiar with Heather Morris from her role as Brittany on Glee. As nerds (I am referring to myself here) who are familiar with combing through the Wikipedia pages of stars of popular TV shows know, Heather was previously a backup dancer — and even danced for Beyoncé back in the day.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Well, on a recent episode of the Just Sayin' podcast , Heather recalled, "Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers on one of her tours."

Justin Martindale / Via instagram.com

“Most of the time [at] a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.,” she said. “You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

"[J.Lo] walks in the room and she said, 'Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you please raise your hand?'"

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

After "a bunch of Virgos" raised their hands, Heather said, "She whispered to her assistant, she looked at them, and she said, 'Thank you so much for coming.' And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez."

Noam Galai / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

When asked if the story was true, Heather joked that it was "hearsay."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

For the astrologically inclined, J.Lo herself is a Leo. As for famous Virgos that she knows, her ex-husband Marc Anthony is a Virgo. Fun facts!

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Lexus

So, what have we learned here? Eh, probs not much, but at least it's good to know my star sign probably won't prohibit any future backup dancing aspirations I may have — although I'm sure my lack of talent will.

