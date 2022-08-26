I Can't Stop Talking About How Much I Love Tatiana Maslany And "She-Hulk," So Here Are 20 Details I Spotted In Episode 2
1. First, two of the news stations that are reporting on Jen and Titania's fight in the courtroom are KPVO and KZYO. These news station were introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp when they report on Scott turning into a giant Ant-Man. This is a great little detail, since both Jen and Scott live in California.
2. While talking to Nikki in the bar, Jen mentions how her career as a lawyer is better than if she became an Avenger because she's not even sure they get paid. This is the second time the Avengers' salaries have been mentioned in the MCU, the first time being in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier .
3. When Jen is on her computer searching for a new job, there are a ton of great Easter eggs on the webpage she's reading. For starters, you can spot a QR code, which like in other episodes, will take you to a free Marvel comic.
4. Next up, you can see that the top of the page has a bunch of different sections that relate to Marvel, which include "Find Ant-Man," "Norse Mythology," and "Avengers." Of course, the Norse mythology one is because of Thor and Asgard.
5. On the sidebar, you can see an advertisement for Iron Man Three's sneakers, which is obviously a tribute to Tony Stark and Iron Man.
6. Then, there are a bunch of great related articles that hint at some Marvel Easter eggs. First up, we've got one that reads, "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl," which I can only assume is a nod to Wolverine and the X-Men. Now that the MCU can introduce the X-Men, I feel like these subtle Easter eggs are going to become more common until we finally meet them.
7. Next up, there's an article titled "Why there is a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean," which is a hilarious nod to Eternals . At the end of the film, a giant Celestial is frozen coming out of the water, and it hasn't really been addressed again until right now.
8. When Jen gets a text from her mom, you can see that her phone background is a photo of Steve Rogers/Captain America's ass, which is a playful nod to Avengers: Endgame .
9. While at her family dinner, you can hear Elaine mention that Bruce Banner was the one who snapped his fingers and allowed everyone to return after Thanos. This is a nod to Avengers: Endgame, where even though Tony's snap is the most talked about, Bruce is actually the one who brought everyone home, while Tony's snap got rid of Thanos.
10. When Jen's dad takes her to the garage to ask how she's doing, he mentions that The Hulk "destroyed a city," which is a nod to The Hulk's outbursts in Avengers: Age of Ultron .
11. While Jen is getting a drink at a bar, you can see that an episode of Ally McBeal is playing on the TV above her. She-Hulk has been described as a show like Ally McBeal a lot, but creator Jessica Gao said Legally Blonde and Elaine from Seinfeld were her main inspirations for the show and the character of Jennifer Walters.
12. Jen is offered a job heading up the superhuman law division at GLK&H after being fired from the district attorney's office. In the She-Hulk comics, Jen also ends up working at GLK&H — which stands for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway — where she's hired to specialize in superhuman law too.
13. When Jen is walking through the GLK&H law office as She-Hulk, she passes by someone's office who appears to have a collection of comic books. This is likely a great nod to GLK&H from the She-Hulk comics, who frequently cited Marvel comics as legal precedent in hilarious meta moments.
14. When Jen enters her office for the first time, you get a good glimpse at the GLK&H logo. The logo actually resembles the original She-Hulk logo that Marvel was using to promote the series.
15. When Jen goes to visit Emil Blonsky in prison, you'll notice he's being held at a Department of Damage Control supermax prison. Of course, the DODC played a large role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel .
16. While walking inside the prison and hearing all of the warnings from a prison guard, Jen makes a joke about "fava beans and a nice chianti." This is a nod to the iconic scene in The Silence of the Lambs when Clarice visits Hannibal Lecter.
17. Emil Blonsky mentions how he thought he was gonna be the next Captain America, which is a nod to how he got turned into Abomination. In The Incredible Hulk , Blonsky is injected with a variant of the Super Soldier Serum.
18. When Jen calls Bruce, you'll notice he has her saved as "Fuzzball" in his phone, which is the nickname he's been calling her throughout the series.
19. While on the phone with Jen, Bruce mentions how he's a "completely different person" since he last fought Blonsky. Of course, this is a nod to the fact that in The Incredible Hulk, Bruce was played by Edward Norton, and Mark Ruffalo has played the character in every subsequent MCU film.
20. And finally, Jen finds out that Blonsky escaped prison at one point to fight as Abomination, which is a nod to the scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when Shang-Chi arrives at The Golden Daggers Club with Katy.
Did you catch any other Easter eggs or cool details? Have a better theory for one mentioned above? Tell me everything in the comments below!
