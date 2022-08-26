ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Carell Shared Whether He Thinks Fans Can Expect To See Him On "The Morning Show" Ever Again

By Alex Gurley
 5 days ago

Steve Carell isn't completely ruling out a return to The Morning Show .

During the first two seasons of the series, Steve portrayed disgraced news personality and former UBA anchor, Mitch Kessler.

Toward the end of Season 2, Steve's character made a pretty definite exit from the show — but it may not be the last viewers have seen of him.

Some fans have theorized that Mitch will return to the series, at least through flashbacks.

According to Steve, a return isn't in the cards right now, but he doesn't know what the future holds just yet.

"I doubt it, but really, who knows?" Steve recently told Entertainment Tonight .

And if Steve is asked to return, it doesn't sound like he would mind, considering he only had great things to say about the show.

"That was a lot of fun to work on. That was a great group of people and I enjoyed that," Steve shared.

Meanwhile, stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are set to return for the upcoming Season 3.

Production on the show will reportedly begin later this month.

