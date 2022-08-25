ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wgvunews.org

West Michigan Partnership for Children from pilot to permanency

The West Michigan Partnership for Children is the first and only community-based and performance-based foster care model in Michigan. Since October 1, 2017, it has been Kent County’s foster care administrator overseeing roughly 2,225 children. WMPC collaborates with Bethany Christian Services, Catholic Charities West Michigan, D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, Samaritas,...
KENT COUNTY, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zeeland#Spinal Muscular Atrophy#Teenagers#Genetic Disease#Foster Parents#K12#Education#Adolescents#Parenting Tips#Sma
WZZM 13

'Seclusion Room' at Allegan Middle School

Chelsea Zoll took pictures of a small room in the back of a classroom labeled the "Calming Lab" at L. E. White Middle School when she toured the school with her sons before the start of the year. It was something she said she had permission to do from staff inside the building at the time.
ALLEGAN, MI
Fox17

Victim in Grand Rapids shooting identified, death ruled a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been identified. The shooting occurred near Division Avenue and Stewart Street on Saturday, Aug. 27, ending with the death of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. We’re...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
msn.com

Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids

Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids. Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon swears in new Director of Public Safety

The City of Muskegon has a new Chief of Police, as Timothy Kozal Monday was officially sworn in as the city’s next Director of Public Safety. Kozal had officially been offered the job on August 10th after a nationwide search that lasted months. According to a source on the search committee, ideal candidates were hard to come by, as the Director of Public Safety in Muskegon not only oversees the Police Department, but the Fire Department and building Inspections as well; and finding applicants who have experience in all three areas proved to be a challenge.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

1 arrested, 1 at large in Gaines Twp. child neglect case

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody in connection to a case of child neglect in Gaines Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies arrived at a nearby hospital in response to a 13-year-old girl who displayed physical injuries and was severely malnourished. We’re...
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy