The City of Muskegon has a new Chief of Police, as Timothy Kozal Monday was officially sworn in as the city’s next Director of Public Safety. Kozal had officially been offered the job on August 10th after a nationwide search that lasted months. According to a source on the search committee, ideal candidates were hard to come by, as the Director of Public Safety in Muskegon not only oversees the Police Department, but the Fire Department and building Inspections as well; and finding applicants who have experience in all three areas proved to be a challenge.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO