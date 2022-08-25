Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
West Michigan Partnership for Children from pilot to permanency
The West Michigan Partnership for Children is the first and only community-based and performance-based foster care model in Michigan. Since October 1, 2017, it has been Kent County’s foster care administrator overseeing roughly 2,225 children. WMPC collaborates with Bethany Christian Services, Catholic Charities West Michigan, D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, Samaritas,...
Family remembers Naya Reynolds: bright future cut short
Naya Reynolds was shot and killed by a person who is still out there. Naya's mom says her death makes no sense.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
How hundreds of books ended up in a recycling bin behind a Holland school
A dad was surprised to find hundreds of books in what appeared to be a dumpster, so he posted on Facebook. Now those books have a new home.
Rockford woman adopts beagle rescued from Virginia pharmaceutical company
Debbie Karasiewicz was one the many applicants that was able to adopt one of the beagles from the Humane Society of West Michigan.
WZZM 13
'Seclusion Room' at Allegan Middle School
Chelsea Zoll took pictures of a small room in the back of a classroom labeled the "Calming Lab" at L. E. White Middle School when she toured the school with her sons before the start of the year. It was something she said she had permission to do from staff inside the building at the time.
'It looks like a prison cell': Controversy sparks over seclusion rooms in Allegan Public Schools
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Photos posted online of a room inside an Allegan County School are now the center of controversy as some are questioning its use. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigation revealed some inconsistencies between the law and the school's handling of certain situations where they end up turning to the room.
WWMTCw
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
Fox17
Victim in Grand Rapids shooting identified, death ruled a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been identified. The shooting occurred near Division Avenue and Stewart Street on Saturday, Aug. 27, ending with the death of 22-year-old Dacarri Brown, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. We’re...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids
Exotic pets available for adoption in Grand Rapids. Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Grand Rapids, Michigan on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor.
wgvunews.org
City of Muskegon swears in new Director of Public Safety
The City of Muskegon has a new Chief of Police, as Timothy Kozal Monday was officially sworn in as the city’s next Director of Public Safety. Kozal had officially been offered the job on August 10th after a nationwide search that lasted months. According to a source on the search committee, ideal candidates were hard to come by, as the Director of Public Safety in Muskegon not only oversees the Police Department, but the Fire Department and building Inspections as well; and finding applicants who have experience in all three areas proved to be a challenge.
'An epidemic of entitlement': GR restaurant closes after line of rude customers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant closed their doors in the middle of one of their busiest days, after the owner said they could no longer handle the way they were being treated some of their customers. "It wasn't an easy decision, but I think it was...
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Ionia Public Schools announce half day, anticipating hot weather
All IPS schools can expect a half day on Monday, August 29. Officials say that the partial closure is due to "anticipated excessive afternoon heat."
Driver hospitalized after crashing boat into Holland south pier
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 43-year-old Zeeland man suffered minor injuries, police said, after he crashed his boat into the pier. Four other occupants on the boat either had no or minor injuries from the Saturday, Aug. 27 crash, and refused treatment, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
Fox17
1 arrested, 1 at large in Gaines Twp. child neglect case
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody in connection to a case of child neglect in Gaines Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says deputies arrived at a nearby hospital in response to a 13-year-old girl who displayed physical injuries and was severely malnourished. We’re...
Comments / 0