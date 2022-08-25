Read full article on original website
Related
Europe's energy crisis has 'no end in sight' as the perfect storm continues to rage on. Here's what you want to know.
Russia's war on Ukraine isn't the only reason for Europe's energy crisis - EU policy and extreme weather also haven't helped.
Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water
Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
Comments / 0