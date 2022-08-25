Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Half of the World’s Health Care Facilities are Unhygienic and Infection Incubators
Geneva — A World Health Organization-UNICEF global study of health care facilities finds half lack basic hygiene services, putting around 3.85 billion people at risk of infection and death. The study is based on data from 40 countries representing 35% of the world’s population. It presents an alarming picture...
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
Voice of America
Some African Laws Create Difficulty for Young Mothers to Attend School
NAIROBI — A new Human Rights Watch reportsays that in nearly one-third of African countries, teenage girls who become pregnant face “significant legal and policy barriers” to continuing their formal education. Human Rights Watch said Tuesday it examined more than 100 laws and policies concerning education, gender...
Voice of America
US Considers Halting Nicaraguan Imports Over Concerns About Its Government
Washington — Two top U.S. officials told VOA this week that the Biden administration is considering blocking imports from the impoverished nation of Nicaragua — a move that would deal a serious blow to the Central American country's economy –— over U.S. objections to the increasingly authoritarian regime of President Daniel Ortega.
Study: Risk of colorectal cancer rises for men who eat 'ultra-processed' foods
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Men eating lots of ultra-processed foods face a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer than men who consume much smaller amounts, a large, long-term analysis suggests. Researchers said they did not find the same association in women, but they are not sure why. Ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat...
Voice of America
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Africa Since Beginning of Conflict Arrives in Djibouti
ADDIS ABABA — The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to Africa since Russia's invasion arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. The grain will be distributed in Ethiopia to help the drought-stricken nation cope with worsening hunger that threatens to become a famine. Mike Dunford, East Africa regional director for the...
Voice of America
Aid Moving in Pakistan as Seasonal Floods Affect Tens of Millions
International aid is flowing to Pakistan as the military and volunteers there struggle to rescue many thousands of people trapped in flooding. More than 1,100 have already died as a result of extreme seasonal rains this summer. The Associated Press estimates that nearly one half million people are in camps...
Voice of America
Experts: Challenges to Kenya Presidential Poll Results Have Improved Election Integrity
NAIROBI — For the third time in his career, Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging presidential election results at the country’s Supreme Court. Some critics are mocking the former prime minister for again refusing to accept defeat. But legal experts say Odinga’s petitions have improved the integrity of Kenya’s elections and the stability of its democracy.
Voice of America
Guatemala Pledges Support for Taiwan, China Accuses Island of ‘Political Manipulation’
TAIPEI/BEIJING — Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday that the Central American country will “always support” Taiwan, after China conducted its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island earlier this month. Meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Bucaro said that...
Voice of America
Cash-Strapped Pakistan Gets Much-Needed IMF Bailout
Washington — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved almost $1.2 billion for Pakistan Monday, providing much-needed relief as the country grapples with an economic crisis worsened by massive floods. "Pakistan's economy has been buffeted by adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine,...
Voice of America
UN: Devastating Floods 'Biggest Challenge' for Pakistan in Decades
Islamabad — Authorities and humanitarian groups are responding to the worst floods Pakistan has experienced in decades, as the devastation has impacted some 33 million people and led to the deaths of almost 1,200 others over the past two months. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday that one-third...
Voice of America
Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region
ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
Voice of America
Solomon Islands Announces Restrictions on Visiting Navy Boats
The Solomon Islands “denied entry” to a United States navy ship and also one from Britain’s navy last week. The ships were requesting to stop in the Pacific Island nation to resupply and refuel. On Tuesday, the prime minister’s office said that the ships were restricted from...
Voice of America
State Media: China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress From Oct. 16
Beijing — China's ruling Communist Party will hold its five-yearly congress beginning on Oct. 16, with Xi Jinping poised to secure an historic third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The Politburo announced on Tuesday the start date for the...
Voice of America
Airstrike in Tigray Capital, Mekelle, as Fighting Spreads
HAWASSA, ETHIOPIA — Authorities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have reported a fresh air strike in the capital, Mekelle, that they say hit near a hospital and a center for displaced people. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s federal government said in a statement that fighting has spread to the west of Tigray, near the border with Sudan.
Voice of America
India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia
India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
