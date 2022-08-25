ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Some African Laws Create Difficulty for Young Mothers to Attend School

NAIROBI — A new Human Rights Watch reportsays that in nearly one-third of African countries, teenage girls who become pregnant face “significant legal and policy barriers” to continuing their formal education. Human Rights Watch said Tuesday it examined more than 100 laws and policies concerning education, gender...
SOCIETY
Voice of America

US Considers Halting Nicaraguan Imports Over Concerns About Its Government

Washington — Two top U.S. officials told VOA this week that the Biden administration is considering blocking imports from the impoverished nation of Nicaragua — a move that would deal a serious blow to the Central American country's economy –— over U.S. objections to the increasingly authoritarian regime of President Daniel Ortega.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#African Countries#Tuberculosis#African Health Ministers
Voice of America

Aid Moving in Pakistan as Seasonal Floods Affect Tens of Millions

International aid is flowing to Pakistan as the military and volunteers there struggle to rescue many thousands of people trapped in flooding. More than 1,100 have already died as a result of extreme seasonal rains this summer. The Associated Press estimates that nearly one half million people are in camps...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Experts: Challenges to Kenya Presidential Poll Results Have Improved Election Integrity

NAIROBI — For the third time in his career, Kenya’s main opposition leader Raila Odinga is challenging presidential election results at the country’s Supreme Court. Some critics are mocking the former prime minister for again refusing to accept defeat. But legal experts say Odinga’s petitions have improved the integrity of Kenya’s elections and the stability of its democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Voice of America

Cash-Strapped Pakistan Gets Much-Needed IMF Bailout

Washington — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved almost $1.2 billion for Pakistan Monday, providing much-needed relief as the country grapples with an economic crisis worsened by massive floods. "Pakistan's economy has been buffeted by adverse external conditions, due to spillovers from the war in Ukraine,...
WORLD
Voice of America

UN: Devastating Floods 'Biggest Challenge' for Pakistan in Decades

Islamabad — Authorities and humanitarian groups are responding to the worst floods Pakistan has experienced in decades, as the devastation has impacted some 33 million people and led to the deaths of almost 1,200 others over the past two months. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday that one-third...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region

ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Solomon Islands Announces Restrictions on Visiting Navy Boats

The Solomon Islands “denied entry” to a United States navy ship and also one from Britain’s navy last week. The ships were requesting to stop in the Pacific Island nation to resupply and refuel. On Tuesday, the prime minister’s office said that the ships were restricted from...
MILITARY
Voice of America

State Media: China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress From Oct. 16

Beijing — China's ruling Communist Party will hold its five-yearly congress beginning on Oct. 16, with Xi Jinping poised to secure an historic third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The Politburo announced on Tuesday the start date for the...
CHINA
Voice of America

Airstrike in Tigray Capital, Mekelle, as Fighting Spreads

HAWASSA, ETHIOPIA — Authorities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have reported a fresh air strike in the capital, Mekelle, that they say hit near a hospital and a center for displaced people. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s federal government said in a statement that fighting has spread to the west of Tigray, near the border with Sudan.
AFRICA
Voice of America

India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia

India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy