Incredible pictures show cute pooch playing keyboard, drum and guitar to cheer up patients in hospitals and care homes

By Adam Bennett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PUP star Lizzy the labrador is a musical diva dog who plays the keyboard, drum and guitar.

The therapy pet cheers up patients in hospitals and care homes by using her tail and paws to get a tune out of any instrument.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHpIh_0hVSsMIT00
Pup star Lizzy the labrador is a musical diva dog who plays the keyboard, drum and guitar Credit: @ liz_the_lab/Splitpics UK
The therapy pet cheers up patients in hospitals and care homes by using her tail and paws to get a tune out of any instrument Credit: @ liz_the_lab/Splitpics UK

Owner Jenny Willms named her after The Beatles song Dizzy Miss Lizzy.

She said: “We put the drum near her tail accidentally and she was so excited that she just started to wag and wag.

“She is definitely a people puppy and loves going out and showing off her tricks.”

Seven-year-old Lizzy also plays basketball and skateboards.

She lives on a farm in Victoria, Australia, with fellow labradors Freddy and Molly.

She shows off her musical talents online.

The pooch has amassed thousands of fans following her videos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESBk8_0hVSsMIT00
Owner Jenny Willms named her after The Beatles song Dizzy Miss Lizzy Credit: @ liz_the_lab/Splitpics UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtOnf_0hVSsMIT00
Lizzy shows off her musical talents online Credit: @ liz_the_lab/Splitpics UK

