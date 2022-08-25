Incredible pictures show cute pooch playing keyboard, drum and guitar to cheer up patients in hospitals and care homes

PUP star Lizzy the labrador is a musical diva dog who plays the keyboard, drum and guitar.

The therapy pet cheers up patients in hospitals and care homes by using her tail and paws to get a tune out of any instrument.

Owner Jenny Willms named her after The Beatles song Dizzy Miss Lizzy.

She said: “We put the drum near her tail accidentally and she was so excited that she just started to wag and wag.

“She is definitely a people puppy and loves going out and showing off her tricks.”

Seven-year-old Lizzy also plays basketball and skateboards.

She lives on a farm in Victoria, Australia, with fellow labradors Freddy and Molly.

She shows off her musical talents online.

The pooch has amassed thousands of fans following her videos.

