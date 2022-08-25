ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

For 11th edition of Seuls en Scène — French Theater Festival, celebrated French theater artists converge onstage at Princeton University

Princeton University
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Princeton University

Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts presents The Atelier@Large: Conversations on Art-making in a Vexed Era with Jennifer Egan & Michael J. Love

The 2022-23 Atelier@Large series opens with a conversation with novelist Jennifer Egan and interdisciplinary tap dance artist Michael J. Love moderated by Paul Muldoon. Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts presents a new year of The Atelier@Large conversation series that brings guest artists to campus to discuss the challenges they face in making art in the modern world. For the first conversation in the 2022-23 series, Princeton’s Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities and Director of the Princeton Atelier Paul Muldoon will be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jennifer Egan and interdisciplinary tap dance artist and 2021-23 Princeton Arts Fellow Michael J. Love. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, in the Richardson Auditorium on Princeton’s campus. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required through University Ticketing. Guests in need of access accommodations are asked to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Fund for Irish Studies at Princeton University presents The News from Dublin: A Reading by Colm Tóibín

Acclaimed, award-winning writer opens the 2022-2023 series. Princeton University’s Fund for Irish Studies opens its 2022-23 series with a special event, The News from Dublin: A Reading by Colm Tóibín, featuring the acclaimed, award-winning novelist, playwright, and poet. The reading will take place on Friday, September 9, at 4:30 p.m. at the James Stewart Film Theater at 185 Nassau Street. Princeton’s Visiting Leonard L. Milberg ’53 Professor in Irish Letters and Chair of the Fund for Irish Studies Fintan O’Toole will provide a welcome and introduction. The event is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. Guests in need of access accommodations are asked to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy