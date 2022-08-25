For 11th edition of Seuls en Scène — French Theater Festival, celebrated French theater artists converge onstage at Princeton University

The 2022-23 Atelier@Large series opens with a conversation with novelist Jennifer Egan and interdisciplinary tap dance artist Michael J. Love moderated by Paul Muldoon. Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts presents a new year of The Atelier@Large conversation series that brings guest artists to campus to discuss the challenges they face in making art in the modern world. For the first conversation in the 2022-23 series, Princeton’s Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities and Director of the Princeton Atelier Paul Muldoon will be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jennifer Egan and interdisciplinary tap dance artist and 2021-23 Princeton Arts Fellow Michael J. Love. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, in the Richardson Auditorium on Princeton’s campus. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required through University Ticketing. Guests in need of access accommodations are asked to contact the Lewis Center at LewisCenter@princeton.edu at least one week prior to the event date.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO