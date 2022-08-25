ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin is ‘one of the worst cryptocurrencies’ claims Cyber Capital founder

Founder and chief investment officer of crypto-focused fund Cyber Capital Justin Bons have called Bitcoin (BTC) “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” and a “purely speculative asset without utility” in comparison with other cryptocurrencies due to its lack of technological progress. Bons added his two cents...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

The number of crypto billionaires is growing fast, here’s why

The adoption of the crypto market is increasing, which means that more money is going to various crypto projects. Due to the wealth potential, people invest in cryptocurrencies, leading to the rise of billionaires. Many people have started investing in crypto because of the great success stories that can be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vitalik Buterin Issues This Important Reminder Before Ethereum Merge

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has urged those running nodes on the blockchain to upgrade their clients before the Merge. What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, Buterin reminded those running ETH nodes to update their clients to the required specifications even before the Merge occurs. The Ethereum co-founder said...
MARKETS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum scaling network Arbitrum set for major upgrade on Aug. 31

Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum is set to undergo one of its most significant upgrades on Wednesday, set to increase transaction throughput, slash transaction fees and simplify cross-chain communication between Arbitrum and Ethereum. Referred to as the “Nitro” upgrade, Arbitrum reconfirmed the date of the upgrade in a Twitter post...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

The Merge Q&A: A triumph for Ethereum — or a disaster waiting to happen?

Within a matter of weeks, the Ethereum blockchain is going to undergo the Merge, in one of the biggest and riskiest upgrades in the industry's history: a switch from a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm to Proof-of-Stake. XGo's head of product Josh Cowell explains what the much-anticipated Ethereum Merge is all about...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin reaches ‘short squeeze’ trigger zone as BTC price nears $20.4K

Bitcoin (BTC) regained some lost ground at the Aug. 29 Wall Street open amid talk of an imminent short squeeze. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD climbing to near $20,400 on Bitstamp as United States equities began trading. The move signaled welcome relief for hodlers, who had...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/29: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, MATIC

The United States equities markets are attempting to stabilize after the carnage on Aug. 26. On similar lines, Bitcoin (BTC) is also witnessing a see-saw battle near the psychological level of $20,000 with both the bulls and the bears vying for supremacy. Although several analysts are bearish on Bitcoin in...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin threatens 20-month low monthly close with BTC price under $20K

Bitcoin (BTC) looked set to equal its lowest monthly close since 2020 on Aug. 28 as bulls failed to take control. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD criss-crossing $20,000 with hours until the weekly candle completed. The pair had been unable to make up for lost ground...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Rocky road lies ahead, but here are 5 altcoins that still look bullish

The United States equities markets plunged on Aug. 26 following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, where he reiterated the central bank’s hawkish stance. Continuing its correlation with the equities market, Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency markets also witnessed a sharp selloff on Aug. 26. Bitcoin has declined...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Mt. Gox rumors panic Bitcoin Twitter as BTC price returns below $20K

Bitcoin (BTC) failed to keep $20,000 support on Aug. 27 as fears over a sell-off by users of defunct exchange Mt. Gox added to price pressures. Mt. Gox rumors dismissed as "typical crypto" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it headed to new six-week lows, reaching...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

US dollar hits new 20-year high — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) heads into the first week of September on a rocky road downhill after United States markets’ Jackson Hole rout. After the U.S. Federal Reserve reinforced hawkish comments on the inflation outlook, risk assets sold off across the board, and crypto is still reeling from the aftermath. A...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

MAS doesn’t trust retail crypto investments, mulling more regulations

The managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, addressed the agency’s mixed signals on crypto in the public sphere at a seminar on Monday. The public claimed that local regulators were spreading crypto-positive sentiments while simultaneously threatening more regulations. According to the new statement from Menon, the observation is not entirely wrong. He says the agency needs to do “a better job explaining” the situation.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Dubai issues crypto marketing rules to better protect investors

Amid Dubai moving forward with a new license program for cryptocurrency service providers, local regulators are introducing additional marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the city’s dedicated crypto regulator, reportedly announced new regulatory guidelines on the marketing, advertising and promotions of virtual assets...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried denies report FTX plans to purchase stake in Huobi

Global crypto exchange FTX will not be acquiring a majority stake in Huobi, according to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF. In a Monday tweet, SBF explicitly denied a Bloomberg report that claimed FTX was planning to purchase crypto exchange Huobi. Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 12 that Huobi co-founder Leon Li was considering selling his majority stake, valued at more than $1 billion, in the company.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Looks bare: OpenSea turns into NFT ghost-town after volume plunges 99% in 90 days

OpenSea, the world’s largest nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, has witnessed a substantial drop in daily volumes as fears about a potential market bubble grow. Notably, the marketplace processed nearly $5 million worth of NFT transactions on Aug. 28 — approximately 99% lower than its record high of $405.75 million on May 1, according to DappRadar.
MARKETS

