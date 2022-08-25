ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United downplay suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo is close to a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon after report suggested a deal for the wantaway striker to move home to Portugal was '99 per cent done'

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United have poured cold water on a report claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is 'on the verge' of a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon.

The wantaway superstar is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer because he wants Champions League football, and rumours erupted on social media that the 37-year-old veteran would be exiting the Red Devils.

However, a source close to United has downplayed the likelihood of the move happening to Sportsmail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LBzY_0hVSoX3200
Manchester United have poured cold water on a report claiming superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo (pictured) is 'on the verge' of a sensational return to his former club Sporting Lisbon
Ronaldo's recent post on Instagram (above) seems to suggest he will be staying at Old Trafford

CaughtOffside took to Twitter at around 5pm BST on Thursday to say: 'Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Sporting Lisbon.

'The club are going to begin presentation preparations from tomorrow. Deal 99% done. Jorge Mendes worked around the clock to find a solution. Sporting squad have been preparing for Ronaldo's return for weeks.'

Shortly after that, Ronaldo posted a picture of himself on Instagram in training, running, stretching and smiling, with the caption: 'Keep working and focused', followed by a prayer and muscle emoji.

His post - the player's first in more than two weeks and the first since being dropped against Liverpool - has already been liked 2.3million times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RC9pS_0hVSoX3200
The saga over whether Ronaldo will stay or go has threatened to undermine the unity at the club amid their early-season struggles under new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag (right)

The Portuguese forward announced his desire to leave earlier this summer, after a hugely disappointing season which saw United miss out on qualification for the top European competition.

Ronaldo's 'will he stay or will he go' saga has threatened to undermine the unity at the club amid their early-season struggles under new manager Erik ten Hag, who has constantly had to field questions about his star man's future.

But no suitable buyer has been found, with Chelsea cooling on the move and Atletico Madrid distancing themselves from the former Real Madrid player after fan backlash.

On paper, a return to the Portuguese capital with Sporting would make some sense - last season's Primeira Liga runners-up are in the Champions League and have a fairly kind group, drawn alongside Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bFqH_0hVSoX3200
The forward had one season at Sporting Lisbon before joining United for the first time in 2003

However, there are genuine questions over whether Ruben Amorim's side can finance Ronaldo's lofty wages - and a United source has confirmed the move is unlikely to happen.

The 189-cap international spent one full season playing senior football at Sporting before joining United for the first time in 2003, where he became a global superstar, with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus preceding his return to Manchester in 2021.

After missing the club's pre-season tour for 'personal reasons', Ronaldo returned to the starting line-up in their second match of the season against Brentford, but was ineffective as the Bees thrashed them 4-0.

He was then dropped for the clash with Liverpool - and only came on for the final four minutes as Ten Hag's men put in a much-improved performance which saw them win 2-1 - perhaps showing United a future without Ronaldo.

NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch reveals Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper could feature against Everton on Tuesday night - as the American confirms both players are close to returning from injury

Leeds could call on Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper against Everton tonight after manager Jesse Marsch revealed both are close to returning from injury. Bamford, who spent most of last season on the sidelines, has missed the last two games after picking up an adductor injury against Southampton. Cooper, meanwhile, returned from injury to play in Leeds’ Carabao Cup victory against Barnsley but sat out Saturday’s defeat at Brighton with a knock.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: It’s time to give Emma Raducanu a break! Nobody gets blisters from signing too many contracts or wearing Tiffany jewellery… she’s working hard on retaining her US Open title but for some people it’s never enough

Nobody gets blisters from signing too many contracts. Equally, from wearing Tiffany jewellery. Unless it is that knock-off stuff laid out on street corners. And even then it is more likely to turn your wrist green than cause lesions. So we can presume Emma Raducanu is working hard on retaining...
UEFA
