A New Albany Bar With An Unlikely Theme Has One Historic Request
It feels like no matter how niche it is, people love a good theme bar. From intricate tiki bars, to Christmas bars, even trailer park themed bars, these are just the tip of the boozy, themed iceberg. Now a new Albany bar is hoping to cash in on the Capital...
cohoes.ny.us
Fishing Contest at Van Schaick Pond
Registration begins at 8:30am. Register before September 9th by completing the registration form. Registration forms are available at Cohoes City Hall in the Mayor's Office or at the Cohoes Rod & Gun Club, or online here: https://www.ci.cohoes.ny.us/DocumentCenter/View/2300/Fishing-contest-registration-form-2022. Three age classes: 5-8, 9-11 and 12-15 years old. Registration begins at 8:30am.
PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls
Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you'll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals - a bear and an owl, to name two - were well on their way.
A walk through Ticonderoga’s past
Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
newyorkalmanack.com
Lake George Millionaires and Ministers
I spent my last year of high school at a day school in Brooklyn Heights named Saint Ann’s. Across the street was the church with which the school was loosely affiliated – the Church of Saint Ann and the Holy Trinity. I don’t think I entered the grand...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Saratoga County business navigating worker shortages
It takes a lot of helping hands and a dedicated staff to fulfill the number of catering orders that come through Mazzone Hospitality weekly. “Probably about 65 people, so here in the kitchen directly, probably about 25 to 30 coming in, load out and then they take them to the events,” Mazzone Director of Human Resources Justine Ochal said.
Possible road closures for paving in Clifton Park
Clifton Park officials said some roads may close for milling and paving around the Exit 9 Commerce Area and English Road. The work is set to start on August 30 and run through September 1.
Part of Route 5 in Amsterdam to close for construction
Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Route 5 will be closed between Pearl Street and Church Street in Amsterdam.
touropia.com
14 Best Things to Do in Albany, NY
Despite being the capital of the state of New York, Albany is often overlooked with not too many people making it up to the ‘Cradle of the Union’. Those who do are sure to be pleasantly surprised since the oldest chartered city in the country has a rich history and thriving cultural scene.
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
WNYT
City of Glens Falls announces road closures
The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
vermontbiz.com
Thousands expected as Bennington transforms into Garlic Town, USA Labor Day weekend
Photos Courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber & Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, September 3rd Bennington, Vermont will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture! Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Festival and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the downtown festival would return to Bennington on Labor Day Weekend this year.
msn.com
Summer Sunday Stroll explores the "Gut" in Saratoga Springs
Sunday's Summer Stroll in Saratoga Springs- exploring the historical “Gut” neighborhood. The “Down in the Valley” tour explores the area behind Broadway, which was home to many working class and Jewish families who contributed heavily to the community. These individuals lived in the area from the 1930ss through the 1950s. The area was given the “Gut” title due to flooding during that time. Tour guide Alexandra Morgan told us why the tour is significant.
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
WNYT
Lake George thief caught on camera has change of heart
A woman caught on camera stealing a campaign sign in Lake George has apparently had a change of heart. NewsChannel 13 recently showed you video of a woman stealing a campaign sign and flag from a home in Lake George. The property owner, Pete Spinosa, who is retired military, told...
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
DOT starts $1.4M project to increase safety at Northway Exit 6
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the start of construction on a $1.4M project at the Northway Exit 6 interchange in Latham. The project will reportedly increase safety and mobility at the interchange.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Albany Latin Festival celebrates 25 years
Food, music and Latin culture were displayed at the Albany Latin Festival in Washington Park on Saturday. People came from all over the Capital Region to pay tribute to their roots. Albany resident Angel Colon says it was like coming home. "It's like coming back to my culture and I'm...
Queensbury road detours to stick around for now
On Friday, Warren County announced that ongoing road work in the town of Queensbury would be taking a bit longer to complete than originally anticipated. The re-opening of the currently closed bridge over Halfway Brook will be delayed.
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
