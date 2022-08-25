Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade
Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach lighthouse getting a paint job
The lighthouse in the circle of Rehoboth Beach’s main entrance to the city is getting a facelift. Crew members from Lamb’s Custom Painting have been on site since Aug. 25. The lighthouse is a replica of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that stood on the Great Dune near Lewes from 1765 through 1926. In 1924, a realtor built a replica of it as his Rehoboth Beach office. The Village Improvement Association purchased the replica in 1926 and moved it from the first block of Rehoboth Avenue to the entrance of the city near Grove Street. The VIA maintained the lighthouse until 1971, when it transferred ownership to the City of Rehoboth Beach. In 2004, the replica was relocated to the center of the new traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue as part of a streetscape enhancement project.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash
A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
WMDT.com
DFC Glenn Hilliard Memorial Co-ed Softball Tournament in Delmar raises money for family during day of fun
DELMAR, Md- A charity softball tournament held from Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th at the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar helped to raise money for the family of fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard. Teams from across Maryland competed against each other at the charity...
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department knocks down roof blaze at Union Chesapeake Seafood House
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A fire broke out at Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Saturday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say around 4:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the restaurant at 2004 Philadelphia Avenue for a reported structure fire. When units arrived, they found smoke and fire on...
The Dispatch
Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested
FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
WBOC
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
WBOC
UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach
OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
WMDT.com
SU Class of 2026 takes class photo
SALISBURY, Md. – The freshman class of 2026 at Salisbury University took their class photo over the weekend. Congratulations to those students, and we wish them a great coming school year. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Kitchen Grease Fire Damages Mardela Springs Home
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Authorities say a kitchen grease fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Mardela Springs. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at a home located at 25549 Cooper Mill Road. The Sharptown Volunteer...
The Dispatch
Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
