Berlin, MD

delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

New survey looks to expand adult programs in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Parks and Recreation department is calling on community members to fill out a new survey looking to expand adult programs. From more sports leagues to new art initiatives, the department tells us they want to serve all that call Ocean City home.
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

Top 10 Things to do After Labor Day

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of of Summer, but Ocean City says they’re just getting started. September is the perfect time to un-”wine”d and relax at the beach. Enjoy various samples of wines in your very own souvenir glass while enjoying live music. When: September 9-10,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade

Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach lighthouse getting a paint job

The lighthouse in the circle of Rehoboth Beach’s main entrance to the city is getting a facelift. Crew members from Lamb’s Custom Painting have been on site since Aug. 25. The lighthouse is a replica of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that stood on the Great Dune near Lewes from 1765 through 1926. In 1924, a realtor built a replica of it as his Rehoboth Beach office. The Village Improvement Association purchased the replica in 1926 and moved it from the first block of Rehoboth Avenue to the entrance of the city near Grove Street. The VIA maintained the lighthouse until 1971, when it transferred ownership to the City of Rehoboth Beach. In 2004, the replica was relocated to the center of the new traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue as part of a streetscape enhancement project.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies

With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Wicomico County Announces 2022 Photo Contest Winners

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County on Monday announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest. A record number of entries were again submitted for this year’s contest, following a record in 2021. A committee selected the winners from more than 400 entries. The first-place photo, by Nic Kuvshinoff,...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
U.S. Geological Survey

USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE

LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Fenwick Eyes Traffic Calming Moves; Temporary Speed Bumps Requested

FENWICK ISLAND – While the town took its first steps last week to address traffic concerns along Fenwick’s side streets, officials say they are seeking community involvement as they consider other calming measures. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve an expenditure request of...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
WBOC

New Park Proposed for West Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach

OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

SU Class of 2026 takes class photo

SALISBURY, Md. – The freshman class of 2026 at Salisbury University took their class photo over the weekend. Congratulations to those students, and we wish them a great coming school year. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Kitchen Grease Fire Damages Mardela Springs Home

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Authorities say a kitchen grease fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Mardela Springs. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at a home located at 25549 Cooper Mill Road. The Sharptown Volunteer...
MARDELA SPRINGS, MD
The Dispatch

Fatal Pedestrian Collision In OC Still Under Investigation

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Police continue this week to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway at 59th Street late Friday that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania woman. Shortly before midnight on Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision at...
OCEAN CITY, MD

