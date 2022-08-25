ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday

Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
MOTORSPORTS
HollywoodLife

Tommy Lee Admits He Was On A ‘Bender’ When He Posted Full-Frontal Pic During Tour Break

Tommy Lee has explained the reasoning behind his full-frontal Instagram photo, which was posted on Aug. 10 and eventually removed by the social media site. The rocker took the stage with his band Motley Crue on Aug. 21, and revealed why he so confidently stripped down on social media. “A coupe weeks ago, we had like a two week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Tommy admitted. “A bender! I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don King
Person
Russell Hornsby
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Trevante Rhodes
Person
Cus D'amato
Person
Robin Givens
Person
Laura Harrier
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Go The Distance
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap

Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy