ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

A Pennsylvania high school cancels its football season over hazing reports, while 2 other schools grapple with allegations

By Michelle Watson
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
fox40jackson.com

Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
abc27.com

Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Middletown, PA
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Middletown, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Middletown, PA
Education
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Bessemer, PA
PennLive.com

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hazing#High School Football#Football Games#American Football#Highschoolsports
PennLive.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Williamstown Man Convicted in Abortion Death, 1973

Mrs. Mildred Maley, of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, died at the Pottsville Hospital on August 17, 1971, following an illegal abortion performed on her by Wayne M. Mace of Williamstown, Dauphin County. Mace was arrested and later tried in October 1973, but one of the charges against him had to be dropped because of the unconstitutionality of the law on which it was based – as determined by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which had been announced on January 22, 1973. Nevertheless, Mace was tried on the other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a term of one and one-half to three years in the state penitentiary.
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy