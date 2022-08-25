A Pennsylvania high school cancels its football season over hazing reports, while 2 other schools grapple with allegations

Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District
The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
fox40jackson.com
Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
abc27.com
Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army. Reuters said Friday that Mastriano was in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of...
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
WOLF
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Arrest warrants, unlawfully owning a vicious exotic animal as a pet, harassment
Retail Theft – Police cited a 44-year-old South Lebanon Township man with retail theft after investigation into an incident that occurred at 4:10 p.m. May 24 on the 800 block of South 12th Street. He is accused of stealing merchandise worth $134.96. Public Drunkenness – Police cited a 44-year-old...
lykensvalley.org
Williamstown Man Convicted in Abortion Death, 1973
Mrs. Mildred Maley, of Ashland, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, died at the Pottsville Hospital on August 17, 1971, following an illegal abortion performed on her by Wayne M. Mace of Williamstown, Dauphin County. Mace was arrested and later tried in October 1973, but one of the charges against him had to be dropped because of the unconstitutionality of the law on which it was based – as determined by the U. S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which had been announced on January 22, 1973. Nevertheless, Mace was tried on the other charges, including involuntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to a term of one and one-half to three years in the state penitentiary.
All the rage: Pickleball tickles a lot of players in central Pa.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, with an estimated 4.8 million people now playing. It is no wonder, then, that pickleball has made its way to Perry County. Last year, pickleball lines were added on tennis courts in...
3 Middletown football players retain law firm after hazing incident
Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg firm known for taking on sexual abuse cases in civil court, according to one of the law partners. The move by the victims’ families comes after Middletown’s high school canceled its football season amid reports and videos shared...
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
abc27.com
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown School Board has announced it is canceling football this season, and it was right to do so. The cancellation comes after yet another video has surfaced showing a brutal hazing incident earlier this month. The first two videos that hit social media last week were bad enough. But...
Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
