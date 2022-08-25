ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why this Democratic strategist thinks Biden's debt plan is bad

On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks to Democratic strategist Paul Begala, former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison and CNN Political Commentator Scott Jennings about President Biden’s controversial student loan forgiveness plan and if Democrats will be able to hold on to their control of the House and the Senate after the midterms.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
CNN

Lindsey Graham raises eyebrows with 'riots' claim on Fox

Following the FBI’s retrieval of at least 184 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox, claiming there would be “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted. Reporters Olivia Nuzzi and Emily Ngo join New Day to discuss.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Rampell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Washington Post
CNN

Sen. Leahy on the risks of indicting Trump

Should Attorney General Garland charge former President Donald Trump even if it risks civil unrest? Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who presided over the second Trump impeachment, says, “I prosecuted Democrats, Republicans, people in high office. I had to do it, but I was never faced with a question like this.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy