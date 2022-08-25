Read full article on original website
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
Elizabeth Warren reacts to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) defends President Biden’s decision to forgive up to $20K in student loan debt.
Why this Democratic strategist thinks Biden's debt plan is bad
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks to Democratic strategist Paul Begala, former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, CNN Political Commentator Ashley Allison and CNN Political Commentator Scott Jennings about President Biden’s controversial student loan forgiveness plan and if Democrats will be able to hold on to their control of the House and the Senate after the midterms.
Jennings: We've reached the Joker phase of the Biden presidency
During a panel on CNN’s State of the Union, conservative political commentator Scott Jennings weighs in on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Lindsey Graham raises eyebrows with 'riots' claim on Fox
Following the FBI’s retrieval of at least 184 classified documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared on Fox, claiming there would be “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted. Reporters Olivia Nuzzi and Emily Ngo join New Day to discuss.
US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."
Opinion: Trump supporters who clamored for the release of the affidavit should be careful what they wish for
If acting in good faith, those who so vociferously called for the release of the affidavit before should now accept this damning showing as the evidence they were asking for, write Norm Eisen and Shan Wu. Yes, there is probable cause that Trump committed multiple crimes in his handling of US government documents.
The attorney Trump failed to recruit for his defense shares his advice for Trump in Florida
Florida attorney Jon Sale tells CNN’s Kate Bolduan what he thinks is missing from Trump’s legal team as it deals with the fallout of the Mar-a-Lago search.
GOP governor calls on Biden to apologize for suggesting 'semi-fascism' drives some Trump-backing Republicans
A Republican governor is calling on President Joe Biden to apologize for suggesting that the driving force behind some GOP supporters of former President Donald Trump was akin to "semi-fascism."
Fact Check: Herschel Walker used a bizarre video to push a false claim about a dog
CNN’s Daniel Dale fact checks a campaign tweet from Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker that makes a false claim about Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Alvin the dog.
Here's one reason why Trump requested a 'special master'
CNN’s Brian Todd explains a possible reason why former President Donald Trump requested a “special master,” and if his request is granted, how it could impact the Mar-a-Lago documents probe.
Sen. Leahy on the risks of indicting Trump
Should Attorney General Garland charge former President Donald Trump even if it risks civil unrest? Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who presided over the second Trump impeachment, says, “I prosecuted Democrats, Republicans, people in high office. I had to do it, but I was never faced with a question like this.”
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, undercutting a Trump defense
Trump has sought to claim attorney-client privilege to block the DOJ from examining documents retrieved in the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Republicans construct political shield for Trump over FBI search
Reverberations over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago will escalate this week as Donald Trump challenges the Justice Department in court and US intelligence agencies assess whether his retention of classified documents harmed national security.
Families of 9/11 victims asking NYC mayor to rescind approval of Saudi-funded golf tournament reportedly to be held at Trump golf course
Families of 9/11 victims are asking New York City Mayor Eric Adams to rescind approval of a Saudi-funded golf tournament scheduled to reportedly take place at a Donald Trump-owned golf course in New York in October.
A once-bullish GOP now sees a smaller House majority in its future, presenting a challenge to McCarthy
House Republicans are starting to grow pessimistic about their chances of winning a massive majority in the midterm elections, putting some allies of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on edge over his future.
CNN analyst: 25 'top secret' documents could 'cause exceptionally grave damage to national security' if released
CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams explains how the storage of 25 ‘top secret’ and other ‘secret’ documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could threaten US national security.
Here's what a 'special master' is and what it means for the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A special master is a third-party attorney appointed by a court to oversee part of a certain case. If appointed in the case around former President Donald Trump, the special master would oversee the DOJ's review of the evidence gathered from his beach club and filter out privileged material.
'Moral incompetence': Former NAACP president calls out BYU
Former NAACP president and CEO Cornell William Brooks reacts to an incident at Brigham Young University where a Black Duke University volleyball player says she was threatened and called a racial slur at a match.
